A Brighton trader was shocked to be fined twice for using new red route loading bays, even though he stayed no longer than 20 minutes.

Clark Maides of M and B Meats believes he has been penalised because he left the van unattended for up to six minutes between loads in the London Road loading bay.

But he says as the loading bay is 46 metres away from the shop, it can take a few minutes to unload trolleys and return.

Mr Maides says when they came into force in April, he was told he has up to 20 minutes to load and unload his vehicle and says he has never exceeded this time.

However, he did not expect the camera operators monitoring the loading bays to be timing the gaps between visits to the vehicle.

He said: “I wasn’t ever made aware that we had to be consistently loading every second

“Our shop isn’t near a loading bay so it takes time to get to and from.”

What frustrates Mr Maides is the company van is in the loading bay every morning six-days a week for loading deliveries and the operators should recognise it by now.

Brighton and Hove City Council said the fines were issued on Thursday 18 and Saturday 20 July – the first at 9.20am and second at 9.36am – as the van was in the loading bay for too long.

When asked by the Local Democracy Reporting Service a council spokesperson said the traffic regulation order (TRO) for the red routes does not limit the length of time someone can park while loading or unloading, as long as they are actively doing so.

Mr Maides, who runs the business with his father Graham, raised concerns about loading bay distances last year during the initial consultation into red routes after receiving a fine in August after the company’s van was parked on edge of a new bus stop outside the shop.

The bus stop was installed close to where there used to be a loading bay nearer the business outside Poundland.

After viewing the CCTV footage for the recent fines, Mr Maides believes the fine was issued due to inactivity.

He said: “I keep being told that the council want the red route to work for businesses, but while that’s a cute political statement and one they may even think to be true, in reality, it isn’t working for us.

“We and our suppliers are getting fines for taking too long to load customers also unable to load freely.

“I appreciate any effort that the council and the parking team have made to try to help but they haven’t exactly solved any of our issues.

“We’re at the end of our tether with it really, we’re just trying to run our business and finding more obstacles that we really could do without.”

Cabinet member for transport, parking and public realm councillor Trevor Muten said listening to residents and traders is an important part of the red route trial, and adaptations have already been made including extending and adding loading bays.

Councillor Muten said: “If vehicles are observed to be in a bay for an extended period of time but are not being loaded or unloaded, our team will take action.

“Fines can be appealed and information on how to do so is available on our website.

“We are keen to maintain positive relationships with all traders on London Road and ensure balanced outcomes for all and will happily review this fine if an appeal is lodged.

“Red routes are improving traffic flows, bus punctuality and air quality and reducing traffic congestion, making pedestrian and cycle access better and safer.

“We are determined to make red routes work well for everyone and, if necessary, will make further adaptions during the remainder of this six-month consultation to make this scheme a success.”

Other business owners in London Road have shared their concerns about the red route which is currently subject to public consultation until the end of September.

Smokemart owner Kamil Sharobi, 38, launched a petition on the council website calling for an end to the red routes in London Road and Lewes Road because of the impact on businesses and the community.

During London Road Local Action Team meetings, Mr Sharobi has told Councillor Muten how he struggled to deliver stock to his shop because of the lack of parking.

Richard Grills, 48, who owns the café/bar Presuming Ed, has also shared his issues with the lack of loading bays near his business.

In response to other businesses’ concerns, a six-metre-long loading bay was extended to 12 metres to accommodate lorries delivering to McDonalds and Taco Bell.

Business owners and residents affected by the red routes can submit feedback by emailing parkingprojects@brighton-hove.gov.uk before Monday 30 September.