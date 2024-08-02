Scores of extra bins are being put out on the streets of Brighton ahead of the weekend’s Pride celebrations.

About 300,000 residents and visitors are expected to take place in what is usually the city’s biggest and busiest weekend of the year.

Brighton and Hove City Council is working closely with Pride and putting more than 70 larger rubbish bins out around the city ahead of the event – particularly in the centre of town and along the seafront and Hove Lawns. Pride is also adding around 50 extra bins around the route.

Extra Cityclean staff will be out emptying bins throughout the weekend.

Environmental Enforcement officers will be patrolling the city and handing out on-the-spot fines of £150 to anyone caught dropping litter or disposing of it incorrectly.

Public toilets in the centre of town and on the seafront will also be open later on Saturday, until around 9pm.

Councillor Tim Rowkins, cabinet member for environmental services said: “Keeping the city clean during and after Pride is an absolutely huge task. We’re preparing well for this weekend with extra staff collecting bins, sweeping, litter picking and jet washing.

“They’ll be plenty of bins available too, so please use them – and if the bin is full, find another or take your litter home.

“It’s fantastic to see people are out enjoying sunny weekends, but it’s disappointing to see increasing volumes of waste across the city, and particularly on the beach.

“Last weekend council teams picked up around 10 tonnes of waste from the seafront and the lawns – far more than we ever used to see.”

Pride is responsible for the clean-up operations after the parade, in Preston Park and the area of the Pride Village Party in Kemptown.

As well as the weekend clean up team, the council has have extra staff continuing the clean-up at the beginning of next week.

Following such a busy event, it will take a few days to catch up with cleaning in the city centre.

If you see anywhere that needs attention, please let Cityclean know using the online form on the council’s website.

The council is also encouraging everyone to try your best to recycle and help reduce contamination over the weekend. If materials are put into the wrong recycling bin it could mean the whole lorryload of materials can’t be recycled.

Many bins along the seafront have three separate sections in different colours so please check before you chuck it.

Local businesses should ensure their bins are securely contained to prevent them being used during the celebrations.