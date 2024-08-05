Three councillors have said that they will submit a formal objection to plans to build 101 homes in their ward – in Benfield Valley, just north of Hangleton Lane.

A consortium of two companies, Benfield Property Ltd and Benfield Investments Ltd, have now lodged their plans with Brighton and Hove City Council.

And the three Labour and Co-operative councillors for Hangleton and Knoll ward – Faiza Baghoth, Amanda Grimshaw and John Hewitt – have issued a joint statement in response.

It said: “We were notified on Friday evening (2 August) that a planning application had been submitted outlining plans to build houses in Benfield Valley.

“We have been clear in our position that we do not support this development and as such will be submitting objections to planning application BH2024/01720 and will encourage other residents to do likewise.

“While we understand the need for housing in the city, jeopardising the fabric of the Valley is not something we will support.

“The Valley is a valued amenity and is one which we will fight to protect.

“We will continue working with groups and individuals to ensure that Benfield remains green, for future generations to enjoy.”

Benfield Property and Benfield Investments said that, if their plans were approved, 90 per cent of Benfield Valley would remain undeveloped.

The consortium also said that 40 per cent of the proposed homes would be classed as “affordable” in line with council policy.

It owns land to the north and south of Hangleton Lane on a long lease from the council – part of what has been described as a green lung between Hangleton and Portslade.

The southern part of the site would be released as community parkland, the consortium said.

And, after comments from local wildlife groups, the housing planned for north of the road would be built slightly further east than shown in earlier plans. This would double the size of the propose wildlife corridor.

The developer said that these changes would strike the right balance between protecting the local environment and providing much-needed housing.

Benfield Barn would be restored and become a community hub with space for community events, wildlife interpretation, exhibitions, educational use and a community café.

In October 2022, the Labour MP for Hove, Peter Kyle, took part in a demonstration to “Keep the Valley Green” and spoke to a crowd of more than 200 on a rainy day.

Mr Kyle said: “We need new homes in in our community so kids growing up here can afford to live here into adulthood if that’s what they want.

“But we also need to protect our green spaces too because they are so precious. Once they’re gone, they’re gone forever.

“That’s why I joined Hangleton residents this afternoon to show my support for Benfield Valley remaining a small green spot for families to enjoy.

“The fact that so many amazing dogs were in attendance too shows just how important this kind of space is, especially for pet owners.

“I’ve been your MP long enough for you to know that I don’t oppose development often. In fact, just yesterday I visited the Hove Gardens construction site by Hove station.

“But we need balanced development that keeps the local character intact as communities evolve over time.

“Huge thanks to wonderful campaign organisers Helen Forester, Carla Blackman and Kayla Potter-Jones. This is a campaign that adds up to more than the sum of its parts and I was proud to be a part of it today.”

To view the plans for the two-acre site north of Hangleton Lane – or to comment – click here and search for BH2024/01720.