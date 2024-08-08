A Brighton pub landlord has denied groping a woman at his city centre pub.

Tony Ford, 56, appeared in the dock at Brighton Magistrates Court today charged with intentionally touching a woman aged 16 or over in a sexual way without consent.

The alleged incident happened at his pub The Brighton Tavern in Gloucester Road on 1 December last year.

He pleaded not guilty and was released on unconditional bail ahead of his next appearance.

The offence can be tried in either a magistrates court or in front of a jury at a crown court.

Ford, of Robert Street, Brighton, elected to have it heard in front of a jury.

He will next appear at Lewes Crown Court on 5 September.