A Brighton pub landlord has denied groping a woman at his city centre pub.
Tony Ford, 56, appeared in the dock at Brighton Magistrates Court today charged with intentionally touching a woman aged 16 or over in a sexual way without consent.
The alleged incident happened at his pub The Brighton Tavern in Gloucester Road on 1 December last year.
He pleaded not guilty and was released on unconditional bail ahead of his next appearance.
The offence can be tried in either a magistrates court or in front of a jury at a crown court.
Ford, of Robert Street, Brighton, elected to have it heard in front of a jury.
He will next appear at Lewes Crown Court on 5 September.