Albion thrashed La Liga opposition in an impressive 4-0 victory over Villarreal at the Amex.

First-half goals from Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck put Albion put the Seagulls in front before the impressive Yankuba Minteh added a deserved third and another from Welbeck as he converted an 85th-minute penalty.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler looked at around 20 players in total and will have been impressed with Albion’s work rate as the Premier League commences at Everton next Saturday

Both sides should had early chances to score early, Arnaut Danjuma hit the post after just 30 seconds and Albion responded as Minteh headed Welbeck’s cross wide of the goal.

Joao Pedro put the Seagulls ahead with a strike into the top corner from 20 yards, after Mitoma set him up in the 15th minute.

Mitoma and Welbeck had chances and for the visitors, Danjuma had a chance but was denied by Jan Paul van Hecke’s block as the chances came thick and fast.

Albion doubled their lead six minutes before the break with Welbeck .

Albion took hold of the game after the break substitute Jeremy Sarmiento forced Conte into a save

.Valentin Barco’s pass sent Mitoma scurrying away on goal, but Conte saved his effort

Minteh then fired home from close range and Welbeck scored his second penalty in a week five minutes from the end.

Albion play Everton next Saturday in the Premier League opener at Goodison Park for the stadiums final top flight season