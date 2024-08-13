(Reviews by Andy Murphy & Mark Kelly)

The Rebellion Festival is the biggest punk rock music festival in the UK. It is spread across four days and it attracts the largest bands and new emerging talent on the scene. It is annually held at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, where it has been running continuously in one form or another since 1996.

The 15,000 capacity Rebellion Festival attracts people from all around the globe. The venue has many sizable rooms including the Empress Ballroom, Club Casbah, Opera House, Arena, Pavilion, After Dark & RIS (‘Rebellion Introducing Stage’), as well as the Mazzei Cafe for DJ’s. Upstairs there was also the Almost Acoustic, and the Literary Stage and The Old Vic. This is article three of four and concentrates on the happenings on Day Three. Day One’s account can be found HERE and Day Two’s account can be found HERE.

So without further ado, let’s get down to business…

DAY THREE – SATURDAY 3RD AUGUST

PIZZATRAMP – Club Casbah (1:35pm – 2:10pm)

Saturday opens at Club Casbah with another band that I’ve seen on a smaller stage in the shape of Welsh Punks Pizzatramp and they make sure that everyone knows their country of origin before they even start with some friendly banter between lead singer Jimmy No Whammy and the crowd who are happy to return in kind. Jimmy also warns us that he is dying from last night’s alcohol intake and suggests that we the audience go and see another band. I decide against doing so and I’m soon justified as the band rip into ‘CCTV’ which Jimmy tells us is about Tom Cruise’s penis. The music is fast and furious thrash punk, but the entertainment only starts there as Jimmy hardly shuts up between songs. At times it is almost like going to see a stand-up comic and no-one is safe from the wrath of Jimmy ‘Carr’ No Whammy.

‘Millions Of Dead Goths’ goes out to all those Goths wearing their long leather coats in the hot weather and a warning that we could be Goth neutral by 2025. It is noticeable that Jimmy is struggling a bit and he has to use his inhaler onstage for the first time ever, though as he points out smoking 600 cigarettes probably doesn’t help. ‘I Hope You F*ucking Die’ is aimed at everyone attending the right-wing march planned for today in Blackpool including Tommy Robinson. Everyone gets a bit of stick thereafter including Frank Turner and anyone who has seen him play live can leave now, but once again I ignore Jimmy. Even Specsavers get the wrath of Jimmy’s fury after it took them two hours to insert a screw into his spectacles frame. Finally, the over exertions of last night take their toll during ‘Mr Slam’ and Jimmy is stumbling all over the stage and looking like death warmed up before finally puking up onstage, whilst signalling to bassist Sammy Two Cabs, sporting his ‘Mr Slam’ baseball cap, to take over on vocals for the rest of the song. Whilst trying to get booked for next year Jimmy mentions that the only thing he hasn’t done onstage is a number two, which may not be the best way to get on the line-up for next year, but Rebellion would be deranged to not invite back this deranged trio.

MISSING THE SCENE – Ris In Pavilion (2:10pm – 2:40pm) (Photo from this performance HERE)

Saturday for me starts in the Pavilion with Missing The Scene, who are a pop-punk band from Reading. Riff-wise they remind me of The Ruts. The drummer is superb. He’s all over the kit. Their music is often fast and furious, but there’s plenty of variety in their material. The bassist tells us that we should view them as an appetiser. I’m not sure about that. I’m sure that they could serve as a very filling main course! On their Facebook page they’re asking for suggestions for where they could play. You know what to do.

THE GO GO CULT – Opera House (2:40pm – 3:15pm)

So whilst things are heating up outside I pop into The Opera House once again to escape the fascistic madness. Formed in 2010 in Reading and describing themselves as having a “distinctive and wild brand of sleazy hypnotic 50s psycho-delic garage punk”, The Go Go Cult is a band that certainly appeals to me. My first observation is that lead singer Nige has that Nick Cave look about him, and his vocals aren’t too dissimilar at times as I soon find out. There is a lot to like about the five-minute-long opening number ‘Town Called Sorrow’ taken from the ‘Tarantula’ EP released in 2022, with its Johnny Cash influences and I find I’m toe tapping along which makes a relaxed change from all the moshing. Given that they only play a seven-song set in 35 minutes you would be right to imagine there are some long songs in there, especially as one of my favourites has to be another track taken from the ‘Tarantula’ EP in ‘Devil In The Process’ which comes in at about three minutes, including close to a minute’s worth of feedback at the end. It’s obvious to see why The Go Go Cult have been chosen to support such bands as King Kurt, The Rezillos, The Meteors, The Guna Batz, and Spear of Destiny and they would be well worth a watch on their own merits in a smaller venue.

DOG OF MAN – Ris In Pavilion (3:00pm – 3:30pm)

I remain in the Pavilion for Brighton based Dog Of Man, who today are playing as a three-piece as their guitarist is unavailable. They’re no ordinary three-piece however. As well as the expected bass and drums, there is also an accordion player who is responsible for lead vocals too. Bassist Ben also plays with Blyth Power. I thought he was somehow familiar! They rock out more than I was expecting. Their last song ‘Taxi’ starts off reggae tinged and has some interesting time signature changes. They pack a lot of musical invention into a short space of time. I have to say that they’re one of the more interesting bands of the festival.

HARD SKIN – Empress Ballroom (3:40pm – 4:25pm)

I next trek (actually I’ll be honest: it’s not that far) to the Empress Ballroom for Hard Skin. I’d only seen them once before in 2013, when they were promoting their album ‘On The Balls’. One thing that’s to be noted about Hard Skin is that they are not always serious, and there is a degree of parody about their performance. However, when they dedicate the opening song ‘Law And Order’ to the English Defence League, who are demonstrating in Blackpool today, they are deadly serious. It’s certainly not a complimentary dedication. Hard Skin are seemingly not enamoured with Cock Sparrer. They tell us not to buy Hard Skin merchandise but to buy Cock Sparrer merch “Because they clearly need the money”. Apparently what they take issue with is Cock Sparrer’s claim to have been in existence since 1972, notwithstanding that they have split up for a number of years on more than one occasion. As Fat Bob puts it: “f*ck that band”. Cock Sparrer are not the only targets of the band’s ire: they make fun of Blackpool, saying how much better London is. They also have a go at Donald Trump, saying how he is spreading hate (which he most certainly is) before Fat Bob gets the packed out audience to hug each other, before calling us all “f*cking sheep”. They ask us who the worst band is that we’ve seen so far this weekend. Of course we all reply “Hard Skin!”. ‘We Are The W*nkers’ is a standout, as is ‘Desperation Song’ which includes the line: “Punk’s not dead, it’s just a little bit fatter”. Sheer genius. Hard Skin will be playing live at The Prince Albert in Brighton on 12th December.

THE TIGHTS – Opera House (3:40pm – 4:20pm) (Photo from this performance HERE)

INTERROBANG‽ – Opera House (4:50pm – 5:30pm)

PARANOID VISIONS – Club Casbah (5:10pm – 5:50pm) (Photo from this performance HERE)

Paranoid Visions are my next entertainment in Club Casbah. The band are from Dublin and were first formed in 1982, although they have been on hiatus several times since then. They’re a six piece with two lead singers. The male singer tells us to go out after their gig and “kick the shit” out of the EDL marchers. A little later on there are indeed clashes between the EDL and some punks. I don’t think they were inspired by this band though. More than one of their songs are about fascists. One is a ska song, but most of their material is much punkier. ‘War’ is ska influenced. It speeds up massively to become a fast punk song, before slowing down again. How this band has been in existence for so long without appearing on my radar is quite astounding. I shall educate myself before I see them next time.

MIKE PETERS – Literary (5:30pm – 6:00pm) (Photo of Mike Peters at Rebellion HERE)

I saw The Alarm many times back in the 1980s and when I see that Mike Peters MBE is being interviewed on the Literary Stage I must hear his story as he has had one hell of a rollercoaster ride over the past 29 years. I attend a few minutes late and already there is standing room only. To say it is an emotional interview is probably an understatement as most people in the room have been likely touched by the dreaded C word in some way or another. Mike is sporting a beanie hat which has replaced his trademark hair as he undergoes chemotherapy having been diagnosed with Richter’s Syndrome just 12 weeks ago. He talks a lot about his health and how he has coped with remarkable positivity under the circumstances. The amount of charity work he has done and is still doing is amazing with help from the likes of Slim Jim Phantom who sounds like the coolest dude of all, and Mike refers to him as The Fonz. The fact that they do fundraising all over the world, climbing mountains and hiking, and then leaving the money they have raised to the area they have visited is heartwarming seems to surprise the locals. His charity ‘Love, Hope, Strength’ is currently raising money for Tanzania where cancer is rife and has raised £80k out of the £100k target.

On a lighter note, he talks about only ever having one guitar lesson from his sister’s boyfriend whom she then dumped. He was influenced by Bowie but then owns up to his first gig being Yes at The Victoria Ground, Stoke City’s old football ground, in 1975. Not something to shout about though he does say it was saved by the Sensational Alex Harvey Band supporting. Alas his choice of football team is also not something to shout about. He tells us about how The Alarm were originally called Harry Hippy Band, singing with Bob Dylan, The Poppy Fields ’45 RPM’ hoax, and so much more in an enthralling, if not emotionally draining, interview which well overran its time slot and earned Mike a standing ovation at the end. Stay strong Mike.

HENRY CLUNEY – Almost Acoustic (7:10pm – 7:45pm) (Photo from this performance HERE)

I make my first venture upstairs to the ‘Almost Acoustic’ stage and boy is it bright up there as the natural sunlight comes in through the windows above. I arrive a little late for former Stiff Little Fingers guitarist Henry Cluney’s set, but I need my dose of SLF as I already know that I won’t be seeing them on Sunday night as they clash with one of my favourite up and coming bands SNAYX. Henry is thoroughly enjoying himself and every song is a singalong with maximum audience participation which helps when Henry appears to forget the words but makes light of it. He also jests with the audience when they come in too early on some lyrics. Unfortunately, I can’t hang around for the end of the set but getting to hear classics such as ‘Nobody’s Hero’, ‘Gotta Getaway’, ‘Wasted Life’ and the utterly brilliant ‘Alternative Ulster’ quenches my thirst and leaves me feeling less guilty about missing the band on Sunday night even though it is a disappointing clash.

LOOSE ARTICLES – Empress Ballroom (7:25pm – 8:05pm)

Loose Articles are a band that I’ve been wanting to see for a while, so there’s no way that I’m going to miss their appearance at the Empress Ballroom. I’d hesitate before describing them as punk. They’re closer to post-punk. They have a disappointingly small crowd tonight. I guess many people are simply unaware of the band. Ah well – their loss!!! The marvellous ‘Sinead Loves Bitcoin’ makes a surprisingly early appearance in the set, with a girl from the audience invited onstage to sing backing vocals. ‘Pinball John’ is about being a pinball champion. Some of Erin Caine’s guitar lines are very clean sounding, giving them almost a Hank Marvin feel. Meanwhile, ‘I’d Rather Have A Beer’ has something of a rockabilly feel. When they rock out, they rock like hell. Loose Articles are every bit as good as I thought that they’d be. Find out for yourselves when they play Brighton’s Hope & Ruin on 6th October.

KING KURT – Club Casbah (8:35pm – 9:25pm)

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 39 years since I last saw King Kurt play live at The Electric Ballroom in Camden for the princely sum of £3.50. I have great memories of attending with a friend who was more of a soul boy and of him having a brilliant time on what was your typical messy King Kurt gig of the time with eggs and flour food fights aplenty. King Kurt were also responsible for getting us in trouble on holiday in Benidorm when after a few drinks we used some car bonnets as drums as we chanted “ooh wallah wallah” whilst walking down the street only for a couple of armed policemen to appear out of nowhere and threaten us, resulting in my gobby mate getting kicked on the hip by one of them who was wearing steel toecaps. I have missed several opportunities to see them of late, including their visit to Lewes Con Club last year, due to other commitments, but there is absolutely no way I am missing them tonight. Many years have passed under the bridge since I last saw them and whereas that 21 year old got involved with the wrecking crew on that occasion, this 60 year old is down the front but right on the periphery of the pit as I want to save myself from any damage with one day left of the festival.

I must be getting old not to get fully involved, but I am still able to mosh a wee bit without wrecking myself and ending up on the ‘Road to Rack ‘n Ruin’ which coincidentally is the song they open the set with. Yes, as the lyrics go “King Kurt is back again” and they haven’t lost any of their charisma, but they are just a bit more house proud nowadays with ‘mess free gigs.’ The Smeg’s massive quiff may have shrunk, but he still has a stage presence to make up for it and his facial expressions and dance moves are a sight to behold and entertaining just in themselves. The rest of the band are on great form too as tonight’s set takes me back down Psychobilly memory lane with all the classics including ‘Destination Zululand’, ‘Zulu Beat’ and ‘Horatio’. The penultimate song of the set is a cracking ‘Gather Your Limbs’ and is probably my highlight and which I am happy for the set to end now, but there is still time for a stomping ‘Wreck-a-party Rock’ to finish off proceedings which leaves me determined not to miss out on seeing them next time their destination is the south coast.

MILLIE MANDERS AND THE SHUTUP – Empress Ballroom (8:35pm – 9:25pm) (Photo from this performance HERE)

I stay in the Opera House for Millie Manders And The ShutUp. Some of you might remember that I wasn’t altogether impressed with them last time around as they played minus their bassist. Although I have since come to understand that this was due to several severe physical conditions and life threatening allergies, but the band didn’t want to let their fans down. So tonight it’s the full compliment plus backing track and luckily they waste no time at all in giving a gloriously high octane performance. They play a song against the EDL which I can only salute. In fact Millie addresses a number of issues both in her songs and her onstage announcements. There’s a Palestinian flag hanging from her mic stand. She does genuinely seem to care. Millie Manders And The ShutUp tour the UK in the autumn in support of their new album ‘Wake Up, Shut Up, Work’. You could do a lot worse than go and see them live. Their Brighton date is at Patterns on 24th October.

DEAF DEVILS – After Dark In Pavilion (9:40pm – 10:10pm)

Deaf Devils were first recommended to me by somebody that I was speaking to at the Trees Festival a couple of weeks ago. Since then they’ve been recommended by quite a few other people, so I’m now viewing them as being unmissable. I hope I’m right!!! The band are from Spain, are a four piece, and are appearing at the Pavilion stage. They have an incredibly fast and energetic start. Guitarist Pipe Dead climbs on top of the speaker stack, then next he’s in the photo pit. The whole band, apart from drummer Eric, are moving around so quickly it’s difficult to keep track of them. Singer Lucyfer is in the pit, then in the audience, and then she disappears from sight! She comes back dressed as Lucifer (or Lucyfer) for the song of the same name. Charlie Harper joins them for a cover of the UK Subs’ ‘Emotional Blackmail’. For the next song guitarist Pipe Dead is in the middle of the crowd, followed by bassist Kuba. Then drummer Eric is also in the crowd with his bass drum, whilst Lucyfer transfers the rest of his kit into the middle of the crowd, so the whole band are there. Then one of them sets fire to a setlist, which although it’s only alight for around 15 seconds results in security guards pushing through the crowd with jugs of water to put the fire out! By the time they get to the band the fire is long extinguished. They get the plug pulled on them anyway. Deaf Devils: band of the festival – no contest!!! Sadly they currently have no further UK dates planned, but when they do – see them!!!

LENE LOVICH – Opera House (9:50pm – 10:45pm)

Next I’m off to the Opera House to see somebody who I’ve wanted to see when I was a teenager: Lene Lovich. I’m quite astonished that she seems to be unchanged from decades ago, but is apparently 75. Most of the songs in the early part of the set I don’t know (or more probably don’t remember!), but that simply encourages me to investigate Lene’s back catalogue. Of course, the highlights of the set are ‘Bird Song’, the utterly ageless ‘Lucky Number’ and set closer ‘Home’. Lene has a top notch band with her, with guitarist Stan Greenwood being particularly impressive. Lene has no UK dates planned at the moment, but when she does, go and see her. You won’t be disappointed!

DEATH OF GUITAR POP – Empress Ballroom (9:55pm – 10:45pm) (Photo from this performance HERE)

With GBH on at Club Casbah I make the tough decision to come and see Death Of Guitar Pop, if only to shut up my annoying little sister who goes on about this band relentlessly and to finally see what all her fussing is about! The fact that they are making their Rebellion debut on the main stage at 9.55pm on a Saturday night obviously shows they must be doing something right if the organisers are that confident in their pulling power. Entering the stage to the ‘Only Fools And Horses’ theme, I am thinking that this is going to be a fun set and I’m not disappointed as from the word go they have the pit skanking and dancing to every tune and it’s hard to resist as they start off with ‘Suburban Ska Club’ and lead singer Olly is off and running across the stage almost non-stop and enjoying a good 50 minute work out in the process.

For the first time that I have seen at this festival The Empress Ballroom stage is actually filled with this nine piece outfit, while Olly and guitarist Jonny ‘Top Kat’ Hick fill the auditorium with their cheeky personalities. I doubt if anyone else could compose a more Essex song than ‘Bosh’ which is so catchy that you will probably be singing it when you least expect it, even if you’re not from Essex. They do a very good upbeat Ska cover of ‘Junkie Man’ by Rancid. I do like ‘First In Last Out’ with a guitar introduction reminiscent of The Rifles. This band certainly are infectious and I can see their attraction. You should keep an eye out for them busking on a London street corner. For this Rebellion Festival though Punk is the b*llocks, but if you catch Death Of Guitar Pop at a gig near you, then maybe they will convince you otherwise with their slick ‘Silky’ Ska sound. And maybe for the first time ever my 52 year old sister is right!

COCK SPARRER – Empress Ballroom (11:15pm – 12:25am) (Photo of Cock Sparrer live HERE)

Cock Sparrer are one of a number of bands who have been talking about their imminent retirement over the last year or so. Unsurprisingly then, the Empire Ballroom is absolutely rammed for their performance. One of the key things to note about Cock Sparrer is that 4/5ths of the band have been there since 1972. The exception to this is rhythm guitarist Daryl Smith, who has only been a member for 32 years. Despite having had the odd hiatus (as indeed highlighted by Hard Skin earlier today) there are few bands who can boast such a relatively unchanged line-up over 50+ years. As expected they play a fast energetic set. I know that no band is ageless, but Cock Sparrer do a fine impersonation of one that is!!! They’re still a great live band. They play Brighton Chalk on 7th December. You know what to do.

RUTS DC – Opera House (11:15pm – 12:15am)

