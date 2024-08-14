Beth Hart has today announced three UK concerts in February 2025, taking in Bristol Beacon (February 18th), London Eventim Apollo (February 20th), and Warwick Arts Centre (February 22nd).

The February 2025 dates follow her two November 2024 concerts at Poole Lighthouse (November 28th) and Brighton Dome (November 30th).

The announcement follows the release of Beth’s new single, ‘You Still Got Me’. The song is released by Provogue/Mascot Label Group and is available on all streaming platforms. You can watch the heartfelt video HERE.

The video features footage of Hart interacting with her fans, a connection that is felt deeply in both directions, along with personal footage of Beth and her beloved husband, Scott.

Produced by the legendary Kevin Shirley and recorded in the musical heart of Nashville, the song is a piano-led window into Hart. The enchanting vocals spiral around a gorgeous string arrangement that wouldn’t sound out of place front and centre in a Martin Scorsese movie.

With a career marked by critical acclaim and countless accolades, Beth Hart has solidified her place as one of the most influential and heartfelt voices in music today. Her journey, marked by triumphs and trials, reflects her relentless dedication to her craft and fans. Hart’s music, infused with her raw, soulful energy, has captivated audiences worldwide, earning her top spots on the Billboard Blues charts and performances at iconic venues like Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome and London’s Royal Albert Hall.

There is an electrifying connection between Beth and her fans, one that’s almost unrivalled. Her ability to touch people with her music and words that cut through straight to the heart means that she lives every word she sings, and fans hang on to each word, living it with her. ‘You Still Got Me’ offers fans a chance to hold and comfort her as she continues to navigate her journey with grace and courage.

Beth Hart tour dates:

Poole Lighthouse – Thursday 28th November 2024

Brighton Dome – Saturday 30th November 2024

Bristol Beacon – Tuesday 18th February 2025

London Eventim Apollo – Thursday 20th February 2025

Warwick Arts Centre – Saturday 22nd February 2025

For tickets visit www.alttickets.com/beth-hart-tickets.

www.bethhart.com