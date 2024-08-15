A-level students in Brighton and Hove have outperformed the national average for the 11th year in a row, according to education chiefs.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “Provisional A-level results suggest that Brighton and Hove’s A-level students have outperformed the national average again this year.

“The city’s A-level results have been on or above the national average for the last 11 years, with 98.3 per cent of A-level students in Brighton and Hove achieving grades A* to E in 2024 and 63.5 per cent achieving grades A* to B.

“Local students have also performed well in Vocational and Technical Qualifications (VTQs), including BTECs. These are practical qualifications designed to give young people the skills and experiences needed for a specific job.

“More than 1,900 students entered single qualifications as an alternative to A levels in Brighton and Hove this year, with a further 100 students entering double or triple vocational qualifications.

“Results across the city show a 98.4 per cent pass rate for VTQs in 2024.”

Council leader Bella Sankey said: “I’m delighted that Brighton and Hove’s A-level, T-level and VTQ students have achieved such fantastic results today.

“I’d like to congratulate each and every student in the city who received their results today. Brighton and Hove’s students have once again proven that this is a city where young people can thrive.”

Councillor Sankey added: “The council’s Youth Employability Service can be contacted by telephone and on social media where an adviser will be available to provide students with advice and support until 7pm today.

“Young people can also visit the Youth Employment Hub in Kemp Town until 7pm.”

Schools and colleges will offer support on A-level, T-level and VTQ results day through senior leaders and careers staff, the council said.

The council added: “In addition to higher education opportunities, apprenticeships offer opportunities to earn while you learn and gain hands-on experience.

“There are currently 38 apprenticeship vacancies in the city with salaries of up to £22,000 a year. Visit the national apprenticeships website to learn more. Search for apprenticeship vacancies in Brighton and Hove.

“Visit the council’s jobs pages for details of apprenticeships and other employment opportunities at the council.”