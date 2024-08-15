A Brighton man is due to appear in court charged with a kidnap in Hove today (Thursday 15 August).

Cameron Boxall, 21, of Carden Hill, Hollingbury, is one of three men to have been arrested by detectives investigating the alleged kidnap in the early hours of Monday 5 August.

Sussex Police said: “A man has been charged with kidnapping after a woman was forced into a car in Hove in the early hours of 5 August.

“Cameron Boxall, 21, of Carden Hill, Brighton, is also charged with theft of a vehicle, theft from a vehicle, driving without a licence and no insurance, making off without payment and possession of cannabis.

“He has been remanded in custody at appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 15 August.

“An investigation was launched after a woman was kidnapped after she was asked for directions by a man at the junction of Selbourne Road and Church Road at 2am.

“The victim escaped from the vehicle a short distance later in First Avenue and managed to call for help.”

Police said that they had arrested other two men – a 21-year-old from Brighton and a 29-year-old from Hove.

The pair were also held on suspicion of theft of a vehicle, theft from a vehicle and making off without payment.

They have been released on conditional bail while inquires continue.

Superintendent Petra Lazar said: “This has been a fast-moving and complex investigation and we would like to thank the community for all their support.

“We are still encouraging those with information or any relevant CCTV footage of the incident that could assist this investigation to contact us.”

Sussex Police added: “You can report online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Grangeway.

“Alternatively, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report online.”