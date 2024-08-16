Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed a season-long loan deal with Championship side Stoke City for 20-year-old midfielder Andrew Moran.

The Republic of Ireland international – he made his debut last November – has also signed a new contract with the Seagulls, running until June 2028.

Albion said this evening (Friday 16 August): “Andrew Moran has signed a new contract and joined Stoke City on a season-long loan.

“He spent the 2023-24 campaign with Blackburn Rovers where he made 35 Championship appearances.”

Technical director David Weir said: “Andrew has done well in pre-season which comes on the back of a really good year with Blackburn.

“He has worked really hard and deserves his new contract.

“It’s important that he continues to play regularly and heading out on loan will give him the opportunity to do so.

“We wish Andrew and Stoke City the best of luck for the campaign and will be watching his progress.”

Albion added: “The 20-year-old has made three first-team appearances for Albion including his Premier League debut in the 4-1 win over Everton in January 2023.”