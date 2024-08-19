Brighton and Hove Albion have signed Georginio Rutter from Championship side Leeds United in a deal reported to worth £40 million – a new club record.

Albion activated a release clause in the player’s contract last week – and this evening the club said: “We are delighted to confirm the signing of Georginio Rutter from Leeds United.

“The Frenchman has signed a contract that runs until June 2029, subject to work permit.”

Brighton’s head coach Fabian Hürzeler said: “Georginio is a player who has the capabilities to get fans off their seats and really showed what he can do in English football with Leeds last season.

“But I have known about him since he played in Germany for Hoffenheim. Now we have to integrate him into the team. We’re looking forward to working with him.”

Albion technical director David Weir said: “Georginio is a player we have been looking at for a while.

“He’s a strong technical player and one we are excited to bring to the club. We look forward to seeing him continue to develop with us.”

Albion said: “The 22-year-old came through the youth ranks with Stade Rennais, making his debut in September 2020 in a 3-0 win over Saint-Etienne.

“He left for TSG Hoffenheim in February 2021 where he would make 64 appearances, scoring 11 goals.

“Georginio spent two years in Germany before Leeds United made him their record signing in January 2023.

“He made 11 appearances for the Whites that season as they were relegated from the Premier League.

“He was a mainstay in Daniel Farke’s team during the 2023-24 campaign though, making 51 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight goals and notching 16 assists.

“He has represented France from under-15 up to under-21 level, making his debut for the under-21s in March 2022.”