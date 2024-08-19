A Brighton artist who claimed to be a trust fund in court had succeeded on his second attempt to get a covid party fine cancelled.

Jake Fern, of Stanmer Avenue, was charged with failing to comply with a coronavirus direction by holding a party at a community centre in Providence Place, Brighton.

A member of the public called police on 13 November 2020, and when officers turned up, there were about 50 people present.

In August 2021, he was fined £220 and ordered to pay costs of £120 and a victim surcharge of £34 by Brighton Magistrates Court.

When contacted by Brighton and Hove News, Fern, a portrait artist and poet, replied with a quote from John Keats Ode on a Grecian Urn: “Beauty is truth, truth beauty —that is all Ye know on earth, and all ye need to know.”

He then applied to get the conviction overturned in October 2022 after the court chased him for the fine, which had not paid.

Court records state the application was refused because: “defendant refused to swear a statutory declaration and would only swear a declaration describing himself as ‘beneficiary of the trust fund named above’ i.e. describing himself as a trust fund.”

But last month, he finally got the conviction cancelled after again applying to have the case reopened – again prompted by being pursued for the outstanding court bill.

This time, the court was told that the Crown Prosecution Service no longer considered it in the public interest to proceed with the case.

Fern, 50, told Brighton and Hove News: “All charges were dropped and I never paid a single penny.

“It was an interesting adventure where I learned a lot.. not only about the legal system but also about how these things are presented to the public.

“I don’t know if you remember but you published my address in one article. I’m assuming you will be keen to publish a story about my innocence and apologise for doxxing me.”

Fern’s artwork has also drawn controversy, after members of the public complained about two exhibitions he staged in Rottingdean and Brighton.

He exhibited a piece entitled Covid is a Scam in Rottingdean in October 2021, which led to complaints. He subsequently made prints of the watercolour and sold them via his Instagram page, including tags such as #plandemic #newworldorder #depopulationagenda #eugenicsoperation #covidisapsyop.

Among his most recent pieces is a portrait of Michael Manuel Chaves, aka Mad Mick, a leader of the anti-vax conspiracy theory movement.