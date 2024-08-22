Brighton and Hove’s newest state secondary school has recorded its best GCSE results to date.

King’s School, founded in 2013, said: “At King’s School we have seen our best-ever GCSE results this year and are extremely proud of the class of 2024.

“We are delighted that 92 per cent of our students passed their GCSEs in both English and maths, with 71 per cent of students achieving a grade 5+ in both English and maths.

“The average grade for our students per exam was above a grade 5 (described nationally as ‘a strong pass’) and 41 per cent of all grades were 9 to 7.

“Once again, the progress of our students is set to be very strong compared to schools nationally.”

The school’s head teacher, Sarah Price said: “I am absolutely delighted with this year’s outstanding GCSE results.”

Mrs Price said: “Our students worked incredibly hard to achieve such great results and I am very proud of their success this year which is richly deserved.

“We remain very proud to work in partnership with all secondary schools in Brighton and Hove to serve our wonderful city.”

The school is run by the Russell Education Trust and the trust’s chief executive Colin Mackinlay said: “The strong partnership between staff, parents and young people has again paid dividends.

“These results are the well-earned fruits of their labours throughout the year. Congratulations!”

The school added: “At King’s School Hove we are thrilled to jointly celebrate the remarkable achievements of our students across Brighton and Hove.

“Through steadfast partnership and collaboration, our schools have collectively ensured that every child in our city has access to a high-quality education, enabling them to make significant progress.

“We take immense pride in the exam results this year which reflect fantastic levels of attainment and achievement across all schools in Brighton and Hove.

“These results are a testament to the hard work and resilience of a brilliant group of students, as well as the unwavering commitment of our schools to joint practice development and collaborative efforts for the benefit of every young person in our city.

“The success of the ‘Class of 2024’ is a shared accomplishment and we are extremely proud of each student.

“We wish them all the very best for their future endeavours and are confident that they will continue to thrive and excel.”