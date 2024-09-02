Police investigating a report of an assault have released images of two boys they wish to speak to.

The incident happened at Hove Lawns at about 8pm of Friday, July 19.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was with a group of other young people when he was assaulted.

He sustained a broken jaw during the incident and has required hospital treatment.

Officers are investigating, and believe the group of young people went from Hove Lawns into central Brighton past Churchill Square and into Queens Road.

They are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant information including CCTV, dashcam, doorbell or mobile phone footage to come forward.

Police have also issued CCTV images of two boys or young men who they wish to speak with in connection with the incident.

The first is seen wearing a black polo shirt with white bands on the arms, a black bandana, and black trousers.

The second is seen wearing a white T shirt, light blue baseball or snapback cap, grey trousers or joggers, and carried a black bag with a strap across his chest.

Anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 780 of 21/07.