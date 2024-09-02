(Reviews by Nick Linazasoro, Christian Le Surf, Richie Nice, Ben ‘Jerry’ Robinson, Peter Greenfield & Martin J Fuller)

VARIOUS ARTISTS – ‘BRIGHTON PSYCH FEST’, VARIOUS VENUES, BRIGHTON 30.8.24

Brighton’s very own JOY. Concerts teamed up with the people behind the ‘Manchester Psych Fest’, and together they successfully managed to bring together no less than 36 acts for the inaugural ‘BRIGHTON PSYCH FEST’ which took place across multiple iconic Brighton venues last Friday (30th August) as a celebration of all things psychedelic.

Imagine cramming ‘The Great Escape’ or ‘Mutations Festival’ into a single one day event and voila you have it! Some serious planning was required by our team and no doubt by everyone else who attended the Psych Fest. With questions that required answering including such:

“Were there any clashes of acts that you wanted to see?”

“Would you be able to whizz across town from one venue to another in time?”

“Once there, will you be able to secure entry into the venue in time to see your fave psychedelic outfit?”

In order to get the best reward from the day, which commenced at 4pm and ran until 2am, some serious military planning was the order of the day for us! It’s our pleasure to bring you reports on 21 of the ‘Brighton Psych Fest’ performances and so without further ado, let’s get going with the opening act….

This article is part two of two and covers 10 of the Brighton Psych Fest acts. Part one can be found HERE.

LA LUZ – Green Door Store (8:30pm – 9:15pm)

Having been a fan of Seattle’s psychedelic female surf rockers La Luz for just under a decade yet never having seen them live, I was astonished to see them added as a late addition to the bill for the Brighton Psyche Fest for what we were told was their second visit to the Green Door Store, the first being very early in their career and their first visit to Brighton since a 2018 date at The Hope & Ruin.

In the intervening years, sole remaining founding band member, lead singer and guitarist Shana Cleveland had a son and was diagnosed with breast cancer, having undergone a mastectomy on her way to recovery. These experiences provided inspiration for their impressive new album ‘News Of The Universe’ which was released in May 2024. They returned with a changed line up including Maryam Qudus (Spacemoth) joining the band in February on keys and synths whose experience as a producer brings an added dimension to La Luz’s sound.

The action was as hot on stage as it was in the steamy room with the four-piece offering up a 13 song set which included six tracks from the new album. Shana and her bandmates’ shoegaze style harmonies drift beautifully across the evocative surf guitar and retro synth melodies. Stand out tracks for me were the dreamy ‘Poppies’ from the new album with its gorgeous harmonic chorus and ‘Strange World’ from the same album with its intricate guitars, layered vocals and hopeful lyrics. It was wonderful to hear 2013 release ‘Sure As Spring’ played live, the record that got me into the band and a West Coast surf rock earworm that sounds as if it could have been released in the sixties.

There’s a sold-out gig at London’s Moth Club on 4th September, then some European dates before the band head back to the US for an Autumn tour. I hope they don’t leave it so long to return to the UK as I’d love to see them again.

Lu Luz setlist:

‘Close Your Eyes’ (from 2024 ‘News Of The Universe’ album)

‘I Wanna Be Alone (With You)’ (from 2015 ‘Weirdo Shrine’ album)

‘Good Luck With Your Secret’ (from 2024 ‘News Of The Universe’ album)

‘Call Me In The Day’ (from 2013 ‘It’s Alive’ album)

‘Poppies’ (from 2024 ‘News Of The Universe’ album)

‘Strange World’ (from 2024 ‘News Of The Universe’ album)

‘Floating Features’ (from 2018 ‘Floating Features’ album)

‘Cicada’ (from 2018 ‘Floating Features’ album)

‘Dandelions’ (from 2024 ‘News Of The Universe’ album)

‘Sure As Spring’ (from 2013 ‘It’s Alive’ album)

‘I’ll Go With You’ (from 2024 ‘News Of The Universe’ album)

‘Always In Love’ (from 2024 ‘News Of The Universe’ album)

‘California Finally’ (from 2018 ‘Floating Features’ album)

laluzband.com

(Martin J Fuller)

NEWDAD – Concorde 2 (8:30pm – 9:30pm)

After seeing their stunning Resident instore earlier in the year, NewDad were one of my must-see acts of Brighton Psych Fest, and their full set exceeded my high expectations. The Galway alt-rockers have their own updated fresh take on shoegaze and indie sounds. The quartet are Julie Dawson (vocals, guitar), Sean O’Dowd Monaghan (guitar), Cara Joshi (bass) and Fiachra Parslow (drums). While drummer Fiachra wore a Celtic home football shirt, guitarist Sean chose a Brighton and Hove Albion red and black Skint away shirt for the city’s first Psych Fest.

Back to the music, NewDad’s opening number ‘Drown’ gave a taste of what was to follow. Julie started singing with just a lone guitar, and Cara played one of many great bass lines. Her bass lines are one of the ways NewDad stand out from the new wave of shoegaze influenced bands. For ‘Slowly’ Sean mixed it up with some distortion and feedback on his guitar parts, whereas ‘I Don’t Recognise You’ was mellower with its 1990’s US indie feel.

NewDad include Pixies, The Cure and Slowdive as some of their biggest early influences. So, it was fitting that they gave a great rendition of The Cure’s ‘Just Like Heaven’, which soon got the audience singing along. ‘Let Go’ showcased the softer side of Julie’s vocals superbly, while on ‘Nightmares’ Cara swapped between bass and keyboards which added to the wonderful atmospheric mood of the song. Going by the audience’s cheers, Cara’s distinctive bass line on ‘Angel’ was recognised immediately. ‘Madra’ with its quiet start and then building to an alt-rock track was a great way to close what was one of my highlight sets from the whole festival.

NewDad setlist:

‘Drown’ (from 2021 ‘Waves’ EP)

‘Slowly’ (from 2021 ‘Waves’ EP)

‘Sickly Sweet’ (from 2024 ‘MADRA’ album)

‘I Don’t Recognise You’ (from 2021 ‘Waves’ EP)

‘Just Like Heaven’ (The Cure cover)

‘Spring’ (from 2022 ‘Banshee’ EP)

‘In My Head’ (from 2024 ‘MADRA’ album)

‘Let Go’ (from 2024 ‘MADRA’ album)

‘Nightmares’ (from 2024 ‘MADRA’ album)

‘Blue’ (from 2021 ‘Waves’ EP)

‘How’ (a 2020 single)

‘Angel’ (from 2024 ‘MADRA’ album)

‘Madra’ (from 2024 ‘MADRA’ album)

www.newdad.live

(Peter Greenfield)

KLAUS JOHANN GROBE – The Hope & Ruin (9:15pm -10:00pm)

Now, my last act of the evening I had no prior knowledge of before catching them at Psych Fest, Klaus Johann Grobe. An occasional German-singing Swiss duo, keyboardist Sevi Landolt and drummer Kevin Bachmann joined forces in 2011, and enjoyed a steady growth of attraction and releases that dived into styles of krautrock, chillwave, disco and soft rock before arriving at a more Brazilian-oriented path on their most recent studio album ‘io tu il loro’. Joined alongside with a bassist and guitarist of unknown identities, the duo began to simmer the chatter of The Hope & Ruin down with their opening cut that rose into the room via nostalgic synths and keys before Daniel kicks into groove.

The duo have a very distinctive sound palate, thanks to their seemingly vast array of stylistic influences, culminating in a vintage 70s flair and some soft but charming lead vocals from Sevi. There is a strong control on all these influences however, as the more quiet and patient songs have a deep sense of tranquillity and nostalgic calm, whereas the more disco-oriented numbers are solid funkers and naturally virtuosic. I guess the biggest compliment I could give the music of Klaus Johann Grobe is that the next time I organise a house party, these guys would be my band of choice!

Klaus Johann Grobe setlist:

‘Highway High’ (from 2024 ‘Io Tu Il Loro’ album)

‘Never Going Easy’ (from 2024 ‘Io Tu Il Loro’ album)

‘When You Leave’ (from 2024 ‘Io Tu Il Loro’ album)

‘Bay Of Love’ (from 2024 ‘Io Tu Il Loro’ album)

‘KOthek’ (from 2014 ‘Im Sinne Der Zeit’ album)

‘Aber Du’ (from 2012 ‘Klaus Johann Grobe’ EP)

‘Wir Zwei’ (from 2014 ‘Im Sinne Der Zeit’ album)

‘Schlaufen Der Zukunft’ (from 2014 ‘Im Sinne Der Zeit’ album)

www.klausjohanngrobe.ch

(Christian Le Surf)

LADYLIKE – The Prince Albert (9:15pm – 9:45pm)

Next in The Prince Albert are another local band, ladylike (styled in lower case). They seem very popular and have certainly pulled a crowd. Their music is a folk-tinged, shoegazy indie rock with a generally languid vibe. They open with a vibey instrumental, with swooping synth and jangling guitar, that eventually segues into ‘See No Evil’. Lead vocalist Georgia contributes some jangle, with Spencer on additional guitar and synth. Bassist Archie favours a six-string bass, and drummer James adds some floor tom thump for emphasis on the waltzy lilt of previous single ‘Southbound’. There’s an infectious linking section of wavering stabbed chords that descend halfway through the phrase, and this nifty trick is reversed for the outro, with an ascending pattern. “That was the only psychy one, so you’re probably going to be disappointed after that,” Georgia confides, to a chuckle from the crowd. Thumping tom hits usher in the more reflective ‘Concrete’, and I’m impressed with the songwriting of current single ‘Horse’s Mouth’, which builds almost imperceptibly slowly to an eventual crescendo of stabs. The amusingly titled ‘Sour Carol, I’ is even more downbeat, and abruptly concludes the set after about 25 minutes. Well, they do say you should leave the audience wanting more.

Ladylike setlist:

‘Instru’

‘See No Evil’

‘Southbound’ (a 2023 single)

‘Concrete’

’Horse’s Mouth’ (a 2024 single)

‘Sour Carol, I’

linktr.ee/ladylikeband

(Richie Nice)

DAIISTAR – Green Door Store (9:45pm – 10:30pm)

The closing band at the Green Door Store were Daiistar, a 4-piece band from Austin, Texas, USA. They are made up of Alex Capistran (guitar/vocals), Nick Cornetti (drums), Misti Hamrick (bass) and Derek Strahan (keys). Daiistar formed in the spring of 2020 and recently released their debut album ‘Good Time’.

Tonight marks their first time playing in Brighton, and having checked them out on Bandcamp in advance, I was very much keen to catch them tonight and boy oh boy was I glad I did, they didn’t half rock. I had spotted Alex with his trademark sunglasses sitting and mingling with the crowd, whilst watching the preceding bands all evening and was correct in my assumption, those sunglasses would remain firmly on whilst up on stage, he certainly has the aura of one cool cat.

What a set they played, a 41 minute solid rollercoaster of guitar bliss, which consisted predominantly of songs from their album plus their latest single ‘Clear’ and a cover of Primal Scream’s ‘Burning Wheel’. Their sound is a real blend of loud and heavy guitar, proper stonking heavy bass, (oh god did I love that bass!), mixed with Moog and Mellotron synths. A great psychedelic 90s vibe was pulling through, but at the same time still very modern. The whole performance was like being hit with an energising wall of sound, whipping everyone at the front to get dancing. Alex’s vocals were very psychedelic, reminding me a bit of John Lennon in the later days of the Beatles or perhaps Liam Gallagher‘s early Oasis days. Alex utterly powered his guitar, with a bank of effects pedals, crouching down occasionally to twist knobs and extract out some awesome sounds. There was no real break for banter or chat between songs, but what a set it was, an excellent end to proceedings at the Green Door Store for the evening.

My only regret was not being able to buy their debut album ‘Good Time’ from the merch stall afterwards, I sadly had just 4 minutes from the end of the set to run up to the train station to catch my train home. The good news is Daiistar continue their short UK tour with a visit to The Piper in Hastings on the 5th September so you can still go and catch them there!

Daiistar setlist:

‘Star Starter’ (from 2023 ‘Good Times’ album)

‘Say It To Me’ (from 2023 ‘Good Times’ album)

‘Repeater’ (from 2023 ‘Good Times’ album)

‘LMN BB LMN’ (from 2023 ‘Good Times’ album)

‘Parallel’ (from 2023 ‘Good Times’ album)

‘Heathens Gate’ (from 2023 ‘Good Times’ album)

‘Speed Jesus’ (from 2023 ‘Good Times’ album)

‘Clear’ (an April 2024 single)

‘Burning Wheel’ (Primal Scream cover)

‘Tracemaker’ (from 2023 ‘Good Times’ album)

linktr.ee/daiistarr

(Ben ‘Jerry’ Robinson)

THE BEVIS FROND – Komedia Basement (10:15pm – 11:30pm)

Comedian Stewart Lee has programmed the stage in Komedia Basement, and I’m there in time to see him introduce veteran psych pop act The Bevis Frond, the project of songwriter and guitarist Nick Saloman, now in its 38th year. If you’re not familiar and want to check it out, be advised that the back catalogue comprises over thirty albums. The band’s lineup has changed over the years, though Nick is obviously ever-present. He’s joined tonight by longtime collaborators Dave Pearce on drums and Paul Simmons on guitar (the latter more familiar to me as Viscount Biscuits from The Cravats). Making his debut on bass is Jordan Woolgar who, as Stewart Lee has just pointed out, was not even born when this band started. It takes a while to get the set underway as Nick just loves to chat to the crowd, and he’s a naturally funny and engaging character. He has just found out that the pot plant he was gallantly planning to rescue from its dismal location in the green room toilet, was in fact artificial, which raises a laugh from the good natured and supportive crowd.

Preamble concluded, the set opens with the bendy riff and shuffling beat of ‘Hole Song #2’. It sounds fantastic and the band are as tight as you like. Nick plays a very distinctive guitar, a Burns Flyte from the 1970s which was apparently modelled on the Concorde supersonic airliner. It sure does wail. Dave’s drumming is hugely impressive, interspersed with wonderful triplet fills. He drums with a side grip, like a jazz player. The songs are beautifully crafted, and have a steady pace that encourages dancing, and the crowd are doing just that. I quickly abandon my notes to join in.

‘Maybe’ is an early song from debut album ‘Miasma’, recorded on a Portastudio in 1986. Nick informs us the original album title was going to be ‘Miasmic Sound Soufflé’, which I rather prefer. The song is a great riff-based piece, with Paul and Nick trading licks. I shed a little tear at the poignant beauty of ‘Mr Fred’s Disco’, a wonderful lyric portrait of a lost era, specifically a down-at-heel disco from 1970s Weymouth (“No jeans, no overalls, no steel-toe capped boots”). Equally intriguing is the lyrical conceit of ‘Stoned Train Driver’, its glowering riff a soundscape of impending disaster. ‘Pale Blue Blood’ is another set highlight, framing a spellbinding guitar solo from Paul. Like everyone else here, I’d be happy to listen to this band all night, but time is running out, and the final number is ‘Superseded’, notable for Nick’s use of a Danelectro electric sitar, which sounds shockingly convincing. There’s a lot of love in the room for The Bevis Frond, and I am so glad I eschewed the last train home to come here and catch this set.

The Bevis Frond setlist:

‘Hole Song #2’ (from 1997 ‘North Circular’ album)

‘Flood Warning’ (from 2004 ‘Hit Squad’ album)

‘Maybe’ (from 1986 ‘Miasma’ album)

‘Mr Fred’s Disco’ (from 2024 ‘Focus On Nature’ album)

‘Stoned Train Driver’ (from 1995 ‘Superseeder’ album)

‘Pale Blue Blood’ (from 2015 ‘Example 22’ album)

‘Lights Are Changing’ (from 1988 ‘Triptych’ album)

‘Superseded’ (from 1995 ‘Superseeder’ album)

(Richie Nice)

bevisfrond.bandcamp.com

THE HORRORS – Concorde 2 (10:15pm – 11:15pm)

The main name on the Brighton Psych Fest flyers was that of The Horrors and one act that I certainly wasn’t going to pass up the opportunity of seeing live again! Quite possibly my gig of the year for 2014 was The Horrors when they played Worthing Pier Pavilion on 3rd October 2014. The music choice was perfection as they raided their then new album ‘Luminous’, plus coupled with the fact that the sound levels were way up there and the lights, lazers and strobes were sensational. Anyone susceptible to flashing lights would have had a challenging time, in fact my mate Dave Towse (RIP) couldn’t cope with it and actually walked out! I was fortunate to catch The Horrors at their last Brighton gig which was seven years ago at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts on 28th October 2017, although it wasn’t as good as their Worthing gig, but I was hopeful this evening!

It seems The Horrors have bounced back out of nowhere and were creating quite a buzz, especially on the photographers front, where a half dozen of them and the Psych Fest videographer were sandwiched the other side of the barrier and were amusingly jostling for that perfect shot during the trio of opening numbers, these being the shockingly industrial Nine Inch Nails sounding ‘Whiplash’ from 2021’s ‘Lout’ EP and the first couple from 2009’s ‘Primary Colours’ album, in the form of ‘Three Decades’ and ‘Mirror’s Image’. Mid set, tall frontman Faris Badwan teased the crowd with exactly what all The Horrors fans wanted to hear…there was to be a new album out next year and they performed ‘More Than Life’ from it, which at times benefited from screaming style Numanesque keys. Faris stated that “it’s from our new record, it’s not out and you can’t buy it or hear it”. Well that will be added to all the other Horrors albums in my collection then!

The band are still a quintet who dress in black but Tom Furse is no longer part of the live setup and has been replaced by woman on keys and backing vocals, who was seriously engrossed in her work. The remaining trio of lads offered up that distinctive depth of sound via the drums, bass and guitar, which has seen them doing fine over the past 19 years! So year 20 will be a biggie then with the new album and fingers crossed a new tour with a Sussex date!

The Horrors set was powerful and the metal floor plate I was standing on at the front started rattling from track five onwards, namely the slower atmospheric ‘Ghost’ from 2017’s ‘V’ album. We were being blown away in more ways than one as the air pushing out of the speakers was hitting our torso’s. Loud but very enjoyable! One of my set highlights came next in the form of ‘Sea Within A Sea’ from 2009’s ‘Primary Colours’ album, with its long instrumental Krautrock drums and guitar intro beat. Despite being an altered lineup, The Horrors were very tight indeed and my two other set highlights saw them out in the form of synth heavy ‘Who Can Say’ another from ‘Primary Colours’ and their funkiest New Order style dance number ‘Something To Remember Me By’ from 2017 ‘V’ album. Seconds from the end of the set Faris bounded from the stage onto the crowd barrier in a single step and then fell Jesus on a cross style into the crowd! Thank God the punters caught him as I’m sure it took everyone by surprise! Now that’s the way to end a fabulous set!

The Horrors setlist:

‘Whiplash’ (from 2021 ‘Lout’ EP)

‘Three Decades’ (from 2009 ‘Primary Colours’ album)

‘Mirror’s Image’ (from 2009 ‘Primary Colours’ album)

‘The Silence That Remains’

‘Ghost’ (from 2017 ‘V’ album)

‘Sea Within A Sea’ (from 2009 ‘Primary Colours’ album)

‘Scarlet Fields’ (from 2009 ‘Primary Colours’ album)

‘Still Life’ (from 2011 ‘Skying’ album)

‘Endless Blue’ (from 2011 ‘Skying’ album)

‘More Than Life’ (from forthcoming unnamed album)

‘Who Can Say’ (from 2009 ‘Primary Colours’ album)

‘Something To Remember Me By’ (from 2017 ‘V’ album)

www.thehorrors.co.uk

(Nick Linazasoro)

DAS KOOLIES – The Arch (11:45pm – 12:30am)

I’ve made my way down to The Arch on the seafront to catch Das Koolies, an offshoot of Welsh psychedelic legends Super Furry Animals. Das Koolies are basically SFA without Gruff Rhys, i.e. Huw Bunford, Cian Ciarán, Dafydd Ieuan and Guto Pryce. If you can imagine a whole set of the mindbendingly trippy electronic interludes that frequently pop up on SFA records, you’re pretty much there. It’s been a long day, it’s late, and the set is delayed by15 minutes due to some technical difficulties that the crew has been busily trying to resolve. I’m slightly disappointed not to get a good look at my longtime heroes as they are playing behind a pair of white screens, but of course it all makes sense once the set begins and the light show kicks in. It’s like being at a rave, but with way better music. I’m feeling quite relaxed, and opening number ‘Best Mindf*ck Yet’ seems particularly apposite. I can’t see a setlist, and the numbers tend to merge into each other, but I recognise ‘Police Next Door’, ‘Katal’, and ‘Pain Down The Drain’. I stop worrying about what’s going on, and just dance. It’s a brilliant end to a most enjoyable day.

Das Koolies setlist included:

‘Best Mindf*ck Yet’

‘Police Next Door’

‘Katal’

‘Pain Down The Drain’

daskoolies.co.uk

(Richie Nice)

SCALER – Concorde 2 (11:45pm – 12:30am)

Thankfully the Brighton Psych Fest planners were being kind to me and I was able to remain at the Concorde 2 for another of my must see acts, this being SCALER, who were up until last year going under the banner of SCALPING. The Bristol based outfit, who I have previously enjoyed on a number of festival occasions in Brighton, formed back in 2017 and comprises of James Rushforth, Alex Hill, Isaac Jones, Jamie Thomas and Jason Baker, not that you would be able to spot them when they are on stage, as they as a rule perform with no or very minimal stage lighting and instead rely on the lighting that comes from the giant white panel screen which shows the relevant films to accompany each track.

Prior to their set, which was to see in a new day, us punters had to move away from the crowd barrier whilst the stagehands hoisted the aforementioned white screen onto the stage and set it up at the rear. It fits like a glove, clearly someone has got their maths right! The introduction of the extra equipment meant that the lads kicked off bang on midnight and what a treat was in store for us all. The tools of the trade were keys, drums, guitar, bass and a laptop configuration to the rear, which I’m guessing controls the videos.

For those that are unaware, there are no live vocals in any SCALER tunes, and any spoken word is a previously recorded sample. For me (and I guess them), it’s all about the beat! The ten tunes offered up for us this morning grow in stature the longer the set goes on for and so the faster and harder the bangin’ beats become, enabling us nightbirds to merrily dance away! For a majority of the performance the tracks merge into each other club style, which keeps the senses heightened, and the addition of lazers adds to this. I would offer up that their sound is a wonderful mashup of industrial, numetal, techno, deep bass, acid house, and dance surge which is absolutely fabulous! If you are a fan of the work of French synthwave musician Perturbator, The Prodigy and even the repetition of Giorgio Moroder then SCALER really need to belong in your record collection! A must see act at any festival!

Scaler setlist:

‘Silhouettes’ (from 2022 ‘Void’ album)

‘Remain In Stasis’ (from 2022 ‘Void’ album)

‘Broken Entry’

‘New Symbols’ (from 2023 ‘Loam’ / ‘New Symbols’ single)

‘Cloudburst’ (from 2021 ‘Flood’ EP)

‘Over The Walls’ (from 2022 ‘Void’ album)

‘Loam’ (from 2023 ‘Loam’ / ‘New Symbols’ single)

‘Obsidian’

‘Caller Unknown’ (from 2022 ‘Void’ album)

‘Tether’ (from 2022 ‘Void’ album)

scalerband.com

(Nick Linazasoro)

EBBB – Concorde 2 (1:00am – 1:45am)

I started with the first act of Brighton Psych Fest at 4pm and I’m bopping away until close of play at 2am, where I’m in the capable hands of the totally unique and thoroughly engaging Ebbb, who first dropped on our radar last November (a few months after they formed) when they played a set at Revenge. We caught them again at Dust as part of this year’s Great Escape and I for one was certainly not going to pass up the opportunity of another Ebbb fix this evening!

Note the word “unique” that I used above, well in music it’s arguably an overused term when describing an act, but once again, I’m flagging up that like Canadian artist TR/ST and on the up Fat Dog, the London based trio of Ebbb are unique. This evening we are rewarded 11 numbers across their 33 minute set, thus no composition outstays it’s welcome and if I’m being totally honest, I wish some were longer as you find yourself in the groove and then it’s gone and onto the next one. Ebbb’s format is Will Rowland on vocals, Scott MacDonald on drums and German born Lev Ceylan on electronics with laptop and that’s it and yes there’s so much more going on! It’s as though each band member is bringing in their eclectic influences and experiences from the other side of the spectrum.

Ebbb live sets are truly immersive and you can’t help drawing your eyes towards frontman Will whose microphone has a doubling effect and it’s as if there are several vocalists up there. I understand that Lev adds vocals as well, but the overall vocal delivery is like listening to something choral or The Beach Boys. OK got that..The Beach Boys! Now add the frantic powerful (Burundi) tribal drumming sounds that are many paces faster than the vocals that Scott gets out of his kit, something akin to what Adam & The Ants two drummers served up, and now top it off with banging electronic beats along the lines of Underworld’s ‘Born Slippy’, interspersed with floating electronic rhythms and your dish from the Ebbb menu is served up hot! The lighting this evening flits between being atmospheric to lazerbeams and it all sits very nicely indeed. This was a truly wonderful way to conclude the first ever Brighton Psych Fest and a band I don’t believe I will ever get sick of seeing live! Right lads when you coming back?

EBBB setlist:

‘Chev’

‘222222’

‘All Came Back’

‘Everything’

‘Beyond Repair’

‘This Falling Sound’

‘Eyes’

‘Home Ground’

‘Torn’ (from 2024 ‘All At Once’ EP)

‘Himmel’ (from 2024 ‘All At Once’ EP)

‘Moving On’

linktr.ee/ebbb

(Nick Linazasoro)

Part one of Brighton Psych Fest can be found HERE.

Brighton Psych Fest will return on 29th August 2025. Early bird tickets have just gone on sale from HERE.

brightonpsychfest.com