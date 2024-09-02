Tributes have been paid to a popular pub manager who died suddenly this weekend.

Police were called to the Brighton Tavern on Saturday night after concerns were raised for Sarah Nixon, who lived in the flat above the pub.

Sadly, she was declared dead at the scene, despite the best efforts of police and paramedics who gave her CPR. Police said there are no suspicious circumstances.

Yesterday, the pub’s Facebook page posted: “It is with utter shock and sadness that we deliver the heartbreaking news of the passing of our dear Sarah.

“We have no words, but pass on our love to Sarah’s beautiful family at this incredibly difficult time.

“Sleep well beautiful girl.”

One reply said: “Very sorry to hear this sad news. Sarah was always so warm and friendly – the heart and soul of the pub.”

Another said: “RIP Sarah. Enjoyed every min working at the Brighton Tavern as your minion ❤️ Massive loss to the Brighton Tavern community and family.”

And another said: “Absolute tragedy. Was only having a laugh and a chat with Sarah in the week as she was busy polishing the mirrors. Such a lovely person who will be sorely missed by many.”

A police spokesman said: “Police were called following concerns for the welfare of a woman at a flat in Gloucester Street, Brighton, about 8.30pm on Saturday 31 August.

“Police and paramedics attended the scene, and despite the best efforts of CPR, the woman in her 40s was sadly declared deceased. Her next of kin have been informed.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and this will now be a matter for the coroner.”