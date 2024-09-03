Brighton’s new music discovery night which spotlights the most exciting emerging artists that promoters Hidden Herd can find, have announced another exciting lineup of ones-to-watch and hidden gems. This time around it will feature Saloon Dion, Tigers And Flies, Francis Pig and Nil By Habit and will be going down at The Hope & Ruin on Queens Road on Wednesday 2nd October.

Let’s meet the bands…

Saloon Dion

Since their formation during lockdown, Bristol’s post-punk specialists Saloon Dion have refined their songwriting to match the energy and intensity of their live performances, firmly establishing themselves as one of the UK’s finest emerging talents. Championed by NME, DIY, Dork, Clash, So Young Magazine and Rough Trade, and backed by Jack Saunders on BBC Radio 1 and Huw Stephens on BBC Radio 6 Music, the five-piece draw inspiration from iconic acts like Suede, Blur, Primal Scream and The Stone Roses, and their trademark sound has taken them to SXSW in Texas and New Colossus in Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

Saloon Dion have also toured extensively across the UK, sharing stages with the likes of Big Special (review HERE), Benefits, Grandmas House, Pip Blom, Master Peace, Courting, Opus Kink and Getdown Services. Riding high on a wave of creativity and camaraderie, the band’s new EP, ‘Where You’ll Find Me’, landed on 14th August and features some of their best post-Britpop anthems yet.

Listen: https://linktr.ee/saloondion

Tigers And Flies

Manchester-based five-piece Tigers And Flies, known for their cowbell-wielding and horn-blowing antics, deliver energy without sacrificing melody. They create wonky guitar music with a hearty post-punk affliction, all while embracing the absurd, lighthearted and mundane. With songs about Margate, workplace grievances and the mechanisation of labour, their latest EP, ‘Nervous Entertainment’, is a fidgety art-pop gem, featuring the excellent lead track ‘Adaptive Release’. To date, Tigers And Flies have graced stages at festivals like Fair Play and Technicolour, performed at the Supersonic Club in Paris and shared stages with genre favourites such as Trudy and the Romance and Eades.

Listen: https://linktr.ee/tigersandflies

Francis Pig

Brighton four-piece Francis Pig push the boundaries of conventional rock music, forging a distinct and unmistakable path that’s uniquely their own. Their songs are a potent blend of raw power and poetic depth, exploring themes of eroticism and existentialism with fearless intensity. Despite having yet to release a single, the band have already created a buzz in Brighton thanks to their driving, minimalistic songs and the visceral impact of their live shows. So far, they’ve shared stages with acts like Tina Kit, Baby’s Berserk (review HERE), and The Damn Shebang, and recently played their first headline show for Change The F***ing Records at The Rossi Bar.

Listen: https://www.instagram.com/francisxpig

Nil By Habit

Described by BBC Music Introducing as “bone-rattling post-punk,” Nil By Habit are a Brighton-based quintet that blend art-rock and post-hardcore to create a sinewy, grunge-flecked noise. With members originally hailing from Leeds, Scotland and the South East, the band have become a mainstay in the south coast scene, thanks to a series of standout singles, such as ‘BBC’ and ‘Heart as a Weapon’, and their exhilarating live performances, which have seen them light up stages in support of a host of other exciting emerging bands like HotWax, Canned Pineapple, Dead Air and Divorce Attorney (review HERE).

Listen: https://linktr.ee/NilbyHabit

Tickets for this concert are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.