Councillors have reluctantly agreed that a developer should pay £500,000 towards the cost of buying or building homes rather than include 14 “affordable” flats in a scheme near the Seven Dials.

They were told that no social housing providers were willing to take on the flats, with Brighton and Hove City Council itself also unwilling to step in.

Members of the council’s Planning Committee said that their hands were tied as they accepted the offer of a “commuted sum” from Martin Homes Buckingham Road Limited.

At Hove Town Hall yesterday (Wednesday 4 September), the committee also agreed that the scheme could include two extra flats, taking the total on the site up from 34 to 36.

Martin Homes has already converted 76-79 Buckingham Road into 14 flats in properties that were originally designed as townhouses.

These were intended to form the “affordable” element of the original scheme which was given planning permission in 2019 but councillors later agreed that they could be sold at market rates.

The developer was then due to build 20 flats on the site of 80 Buckingham Road, on the corner of Upper Gloucester Road, with 14 set aside as affordable homes.

But the inability to find a social housing provider to take on the 14 properties reflects a recurring problem as the council’s planning policy bumps up against the financial realities facing councils and housing associations.

Planning manager Jane Mostyn said that increased building costs were among the reasons for the £500,000 figure which was reached after a viability assessment by the independent District Valuer Service.

The committee was told that similar commuted sums had been used to buy the Kubix flats, in Whitehawk, and to buy back former council houses and flats across Brighton and Hove.

Conservative councillor Carol Theobald said that it was a pity that the “much needed” affordable housing would not be provided on site.

She said: “I think they’re getting away very lightly with this but it’s been an eyesore for so long and I hate it when I go past it. It looks absolutely dreadful.

“Will this hopefully make them actually do it or are they going to come back and say: ‘We can’t afford the £500,000 now?’ I almost give up.”

Green councillor Sue Shanks shared her frustration that a building formerly owned by the council had been sold instead of being used for affordable homes.

She said: “The only other option would have been to try to buy it back over the time it’s been sitting there empty.

“It does need to be finished and a lot of people in that area will be really pleased if it gets finished.”

Labour councillor Tobias Sheard said that the council looked like “mugs” as city centre flats would sell for much more than £500,000 each.

He said: “We have had our pants pulled over our heads and we’ve looked like idiots right now.

“They’ve got away with 14 houses and they’ve given us £500,000. If anyone in this room can show me how £500,000 can buy you three houses in this city, let alone 14, I would love to hear it.”

Labour councillor Jacob Allen, the deputy chair of the Planning Committee, said that he usually felt confident about defending the way that he voted – but not this time.

He said: “I just don’t know how I can look someone in the eye who says why did you vote to turn 14 properties into a £500,000 lump sum when, according to Right Move, property in Buckingham Road has an average price of £330,000? That’s 1.5 properties on site with this money.

“It’s just unbelievable that this is policy-compliant and this is the state we’re in but if this went to appeal, we wouldn’t have a leg to stand on.”

Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Bridget Fishleigh said that she nagged the previous administration to buy the building using a compulsory purchase order but no one was interested.

The Buckingham Road site, which covers about a third of an acre in all, was once the home of Brighton Grammar School, which occupied a three-storey Victorian corner building at number 80.

The school, now known as Brighton, Hove And Sussex VI Form College (BHASVIC), moved to the corner of Dyke Road and Old Shoreham Road, Hove, shortly before the First World War.

The site was also home to the Sussex Maternity Hospital, which ended up occupying 76-80 Buckingham Road and which closed in 1971.

Number 80 was demolished in the 1970s and replaced with a modern building which hasn’t lasted as well as its 19th century neighbours. It was used for adult social care after the maternity hospital closed.