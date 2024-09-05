Green MP Siân Berry said that she was disappointed that Royal Mail had been granted planning permission to build a distribution depot on the site of disused farm buildings on the edge of Brighton.
The new MP for Brighton Pavilion submitted objections to the plans for Patcham Court Farm, in Vale Avenue, both before and after her election on Thursday 4 July.
But today (Wednesday 4 September) Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee voted seven to two in favour of the scheme, with one abstention, after three hours of questions and debate.
Residents protested outside Hove Town Hall before the meeting and filled the public gallery, applauding comments they agreed with and calling out “shame on you” when the application was approved.
Ms Berry said: “I know many of my constituents will be disappointed with the Royal Mail planning decision today, particularly in north Brighton.
“Having fought so hard and to have felt silenced in recent parts of the process, it has left many residents with questions about the fairness of the planning system.
“With requests for more time to scrutinise documents refused by the council, and with many concerns seemingly ignored or not adequately reflected in documents, I share their frustration.
“When even Southern Water don’t seem wholly confident about Royal Mail’s plans, saying they need more ‘conversations’ about mitigations, alarm bells should be ringing.
“The conditions imposed alone do not make this a safe development.
“I will do what I can to support my constituents with the next steps, to ensure that conditions are not breached and that further mitigations are considered wherever possible.”
There were 1,179 individual objections to the application, with representations from Brighton and Hove Wildlife Forum, the Brighton Society, Patcham and Hollingbury Conservation Association and the Patcham Local History Group.
At the meeting, councillors were told that the site was in a “source protection zone 1” – officially classed as the most vulnerable to pollution – for Southern Water’s public water supply. There were “adits” – or horizontal drains – within 150 metres of the site.
The council agreed with Southern Water that one of the planning conditions should be that “no below-ground construction work” could take place from September to April.
How was the vote ?
Read the 3rd paragraph.
Of course she’s disappointed.
Classic example of improved services and actual jobs trumping Green Party whinging.
The vast majority of local residents were against the proposal, if she backed it you would just say she wasn’t listening to them! Classic anti Green rubbish!
Exactly Simon – it’s a “classic example” of someone just trying to have a pop.
A lot of residents in Patcham aren’t necessarily Green voters, but to be fair to her, she has been visible and active on this. She’s read the documents, unlike many of the councillors on the planning committee it seems.
But there are no new jobs – it’s moving workers from 2 existing sorting offices to a new bigger sorting office. This application has never been about job creation. You’ve clearly not read any of the planning documents.
Don’t worry Sian – you can always go back to you flat in Camden
Pleased that coming sense trumps Nimbys.
When your drinking water has e-coli in it, perhaps you’ll realise it was a dangerous development.
How will this cause e-coli in drinking water any more than any other development, or indeed from the current buildings and resident activities?
Just pure scaremongering from Nimbys desperate to find any excuse they can to prevent this development and the possible impact on the value of their mansions!
Great that the mediocre councillor and assembly member from London, who spent all her time opposing much needed house building in London has now turned her nimby attention to Brighton.
This is the way the Greens are going now. Opposing any kind of infrastructure or change. They aren’t environmentalists, they are conservatives wanting to stop any development that doesn’t look “nice”. Green voters must be very proud their other Tory-lite MP is currently trying to stop electricity pylons being built. Pylons to carry renewable electricity from off-shore wind farms.