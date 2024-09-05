A yoga teacher’s plans to run retreats and classes from a huge yurt in her back garden have upset her neightbours.

Sacha Latham put up the large tent in the back garden of her house in Arundel Road at the end of May, where it still stands.

In a Facebook page called Brighton Yurt, she says it will be used for classes, healing circles and mini retreats.

She’s now applied to Brighton and Hove City Council for retrospective planning permission.

But people living in Lewes Mews, whose gardens back onto hers, say it’s already leading to noise issues

One, whose details have been redacted on the council website, said: “I believe the height and width of the urt to be excessive and too close to all boundaries. It dominates the whole of the back gardens of Arundel Road and directly affects Lewes Mews with its dominance.

“Noise levels have already been the subject of disturbance and have been reported to the police and the environmental department.”

Another said: “Is this to be a business? If it is to be a business, is it permitted to conduct a business from a tent in the back garden without prior permission to do so

Any noise from a tent with canvas sides will be obvious and will impact on me and quite possibly my neighbours.

“Any noise from the yurt will impinge on my privacy and enjoyment of this outside space in my own front garden. I cannot even escape this if I move inside as any noise from the yurt will impact directly on my living spaces.

“I have found the erection of the yurt to be distressing with the anticipated noise levels which will emit from there and have considered that I may have to move away from my much loved home.”

A third said “By common courtesy this should have been applied for before erection of this very oversized yurt.

“Twice now in the very recent past music has been coming from the yurt, which is disturbing.”

And a fourth said: “There’s concern that a firepit (believed to be housed in the yurt) would constitute a fire risk, especially as the structure is close to sheds and fencing and the canvas covering of the urt.

“There may also be smells from the compost toilet.

“The proposed use would appear to be business related, something which is not mentioned in the application.”

The application must be decided by 2 October.