A kiosk owner has withdrawn his application for a drinks licence shortly before it was due to be decided by councillors.

The Wall Café, a small kiosk on the east breakwater at Brighton Marina, was due to have its application to sell alcohol discussed by a panel of three councillors on Tuesday (10 September).

The owner, listed on the Companies House website as Nicholas Chesney, 62, wanted to sell alcohol from 11am to 8pm.

But the venue’s landlord, the Brighton Marina Company Limited, objected to the licence in part because of the distance from the marina’s security office.

The Brighton Marina Company also objected because t had not let the kiosk with the intention of servig alcohol but catering for walkers and boatyard workers.

Inspector Daniel Eagle, from Sussex Police, was concerned that the application appeared to be aimed at enabling the kiosk owner to sell drinks for delivery.

Two anonymous neighbours also objected to the application because there had been “alcohol-fuelled” confrontations on the breakwater and the area had a number of other licensed businesses.