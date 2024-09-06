Overnight work will begin next week to resurface a mile of the seafront road between Rottingdean and Saltdean.

Resurfacing of Marine Drive (A259) between High Street in Rottingdean and Longridge Avenue in Saltdean will start on Monday (9 September) and continue until Wednesday 2 October.

The work will take place overnight, meaning the road will remain open during the day and residents will still have access to their homes throughout.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place each night between 7pm and 7am. There will also be a need to temporarily close some junctions.

The council says all efforts will be made to minimise disruption to residents and businesses.

Councillor Trevor Muten, the council’s transport lead, said: “Improving the roads of Brighton & Hove is one of our top priorities, so I’m pleased to see this work getting underway.

“Marine Drive is a busy road, with thousands of vehicles using it every day, but these journeys have taken their toll and the road is in need of repair.

“The new surface will mean smoother, more pleasant and safer journeys for everyone, including bus passengers.

“This is a big project, but by doing the work overnight, we’re hoping to minimise the disruption to commuters, residents and businesses – and I want to thank people for their patience while we make this road better for everyone who uses it.”

These junctions will need to be closed at times during the work:

High Street, junction with West Street

An alternative route will be in use 9 to 11 September. Southbound traffic coming down High Street will be diverted via West Street; eastbound traffic on the A259 will be diverted via West Street, and westbound traffic on the A259 will also be diverted via West Street.

Newlands Road junction

From 11 to 14 September, the diversion will go via Newlands Road, Steyning Road and High Street.

Chailey Avenue junction

From 12 to 17 September, the diversion will go via Romney Road and Little Crescent.

Little Crescent junction

From 17 to 20 September, the diversion will be via Romney Road and Chailey Avenue to the A259, Lenham Road East and Cranleigh Avenue to the A259. The road will be open on the nights of 13, 14 and 15 September.

Cranleigh Avenue junction

From 18 to 21 September, the diversion will go via the A259 Little Crescent and Lenham Road East, both eastbound and westbound.

Arundel Drive West junction

From 24 to 27 September, the diversion westbound will go via the A259, Saltdean Park Road and Arundel Drive West.

Saltdean Park Road/Chichester Drive junction

From 27 September to 2 October, the diversion eastbound will go via Arundel Drive East, Lynchmere Avenue and Longridge Avenue. The roads will be open on weekends. Westbound traffic will be diverted via Arundel Drive East and Saltdean Park Road.

Vehicles parked on the A259 within the work area will need to be relocated to adjacent roads.

Buses will be running services as normal.

Vehicle access to and from properties will still be possible, with potential delays depending on where work is taking place. Traffic marshals will be on-site to help where necessary.