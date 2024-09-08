DREADZONE – ROPETACKLE ARTS CENTRE, SHOREHAM-BY-SEA 6.9.24

Dreadzone are a British dub reggae electronic trip hop house music group formed in 1993 in London by ex-Big Audio Dynamite drummer Greg Roberts and musician Tim Bran. They have thus far released eight studio albums, two live albums, and two compilations.

Dreadzone have now announced that they will be dropping their forthcoming ninth studio album on 4th October and that it’s appropriately titled ‘Nine’. It’s a reflection of the last 5 years – a culmination of growing and re-inventing the Dread sound. Always aware of the span of time that moves on, never knowing where the end of the road is but travelling towards a heroic destination.

After celebrating the band’s 30-year anniversary last year, ‘Nine’ welcomes the next phase of Dread with nine songs about redemption and division, love and loss and journeys inside, and around the earth. The album treads into new territories but still connects with the ambience of early Dreadzone albums.

At the helm is producer, founder, writer and drummer Greg Dread with bass-master Leo Williams plus Bazil on technology and Blake Roberts on guitar with new faces and voices joining Earl 16 and Spee on this record. ‘Nine’ also features LSK (Faithless), Cheshire Cat (Leftfield), Zoe Devlin (Alabama 3), Emma Gillespie and Donna Mckevitt – the voice from Second light returning. Don Letts and Tim Bran also return to contribute lyrically and sonically.

The nine new tunes are: ‘Conqueror’, ‘Lost And Found’, ‘Down the Road’, ‘Nightfall’, ‘Northern Lights’, ‘Magic Earth’, ‘Return To The Garden’, ‘Adrift’ and ‘Last Song’. The album can be pre-ordered HERE.

In support of this forthcoming long-player Dreadzone announced a number of concert dates across the length and breadth of the country. The first of these is happening tonight in Sussex at The Ropetackle Arts Centre in Shoreham-by-Sea and this will thankfully be my first standing concert at the venue, so my dancing boots are packed, and having legged it from Resident in Brighton where I have literally just caught two instore sets by the rather wonderful Fat Dog – Read our review HERE.

After tonight Dreadzone will be thrilling audiences in Torquay, London, Norwich, Bedford, Leeds, Kidderminster, York, Bristol, Tenby, Frome, Nottingham, Birmingham and finally at Portsmouth on Saturday 14th December.

There’s no beating around the bush here, let’s face it Dreadzone are renowned for being one of the best live bands around with a loyal and ever expanding fan base. Here is a band that is known for its unique blend of dub, reggae, electronic and trip hop and so this is reflected in the audience this evening. It’s a solid good crowd that is behind the band from the very off at 8:59pm. Unfortunately I had missed the Matty Dread DJ support slot set due to my late arrival.

The Dreadzone set tonight featured 13 choice cuts from 1993 up to 2017 and lasted 81 minutes until conclusion at 10:20pm. They began with the oldest tune of the night, this being their ‘House Of Dread’ instrumental which is found on 1993’s ‘360°’ album. The venue is absolutely rammed and from the get go I’m sweating buckets and would only get even hotter on account of me having an indulgent bop to every number!

Stage right (our left) to the rear of the circa 2 foot 6 inch high stage we have James ‘Bazil’ Bainbridge on technology, this includes a laptop, Pioneer DJ pads and various high tech knobs to twiddle. In front of Bazil we have Leo Williams on his distinctive 5 string bass guitar with its colour coded strings (pink, yellow, blue, red and green on the bottom). Centre stage is founding member Greg Dread on drums, electronic drumpads and backing vocals. On our far right (stage left) we have Greg’s son Blake Roberts on guitar and centre front there is a microphone that is waiting for the arrival of Earl 16 on lead vocals, who makes an entrance after ‘House Of Dread’ has concluded. Thankfully we managed to stand at the side of the stage and it was truly exciting to get up close and personal with the quintet. Sadly there was no MC Spee this evening as he is currently a poorly bunny, so I guess in respect to him, tonight’s set was a greatest hits package and one which would not feature any tunes from next month’s forthcoming album.

Tune two was ‘Return Of The Dread’ from 2001’s ‘Sound’ album which has a Spaghetti Western meets Frankie Goes To Hollywood ‘Two Tribes’ vibe going down. It was a great tune and it was pure joy to look around the room and see the hordes of smiling faces as folk vibed away. The first of three cuts from their 2017 ‘Dread Times’ album was up next in the form of their ‘Music Army’ call to arms anthem. The faster beats of ‘Once Upon A Time (In Jamaica)’ from their ‘Once Upon A Time’ album kicked in next and the punters dutifully skanked even harder! There’s so much love in the room for the band, that I reckon Dreadzone will be adding The Ropetackle firmly onto their gigs roster in future!

The second selection from 2017’s ‘Dread Times’ was up next in the form of ‘Keep It Blazing’ for which Earl 16 said “Keep it blazing, each and everyone have to keep surviving”. This track has an Ibiza vibe to it and Leo was certainly getting the best out of his bass guitar’s deep notes. The first of four gems from the popular ‘Second Light’ album from 1995 came next in the form of the decent double drum note and cymbal introed ‘Life, Love & Unity’. Next up we had ‘Rootsman’ from 2017’s ‘Dread Times’ album, Earl 16’s beautiful voice taking things right back to a reggae vibe, lyrics such as “Going back to my roots, just like back in the day, doesn’t’ matter what people say, they love it the rootsman way.” It was pure magic and shows the depth the band have with their range of musical styles.

Selection eight was the slower deep base gem of ‘Dread’Pon Sound’ from 2001’s ‘Sound’ album, which Earl 16 points out is from many years ago and says their 2024 festival season is ending tomorrow and this tune sums it up. Their sole selection from 2013’s ‘Escapades’ long-player comes next with the arrival of ‘Rise Up’ with its superb bass parts. One of my (many) Dreadzone faves is performed next, this being ‘Zion Youth’ which is found on their heavy roots rocker ‘Second Light’ album from back in 1995, and which Earl 16 informs us that this was the first track that he recorded with the band. Whilst this was playing, I shut my eyes and merrily bopped away!

2005’s ‘Iron Shirt’ came next and interestingly the tune features the talents of both Lee Perry and Max Romeo, with the Max Romeo sample being culled from his 1976 ‘Chase The Devil’ tune, which The Prodigy also used for the 1992 ‘Out Of Space’ rave anthem. Tonight’s penultimate offering was their ‘Little Britain’ hit single, which always sounds fabulous, especially Greg’s drumming. After this the lads briefly vacated the stage only to return moments later and sign off with the rather wonderful ‘Captain Dread’. A tune that certainly comes into its own, especially when MC Spee is present. Get well soon bruv! At 10:20pm that was our lot! The crowd enthusiastically clapped and cheered for more but that was our lot!

Greg Dread was faultless with his relentless rhythm. It amazes me the sheer stamina a beat maker must have to maintain such a fast tempo without, well, missing a beat! As one of the original founders of the band he certainly is such a powerful force.

Leo Williams’s bass work was sublime throughout, pulsing on those famous brightly coloured strings of his 5 string bass. Effortlessly cool throughout, I cannot lie that I do love the bass sound and he truly was mesmerising.

Earl 16 vocals were on point throughout, a Jamaican reggae singer with a career reaching back to the seventies. With many albums under his belt, you can see why his singing with Dreadzone comes with such ease, a true natural and a wonder to hear.

Whilst Bazil was hidden away at the back of the stage behind his technology set up, you cannot underestimate just how important all the samples, piano and sounds are such a vital ingredient to the whole set up.

Last but not least we have Blake Roberts, who adds the guitar most perfectly to the sound.

It has been 31 years thus far, but here is a band that is showing no signs of drop in quality! I must say I’m rather looking forward to adding their forthcoming ‘Nine’ album to my music collection.

Dreadzone:

Greg Dread – drums

Leo Williams – bass

Earl 16 – vocals

James ‘Bazil’ Bainbridge – technology

Blake Roberts (Greg’s son) – guitar

Dreadzone setlist:

‘House Of Dread’ (from 1993’s ‘360°’ album)

‘Return Of The Dread’ (from 2001 ‘Sound’ album)

‘Music Army’ (from 2017’s ‘Dread Times’ album)

‘Once Upon A Time (In Jamaica)’ (from 2005’s ‘Once Upon A Time’ album)

‘Keep It Blazing’ (from 2017’s ‘Dread Times’ album)

‘Life, Love & Unity’ (from the 1995’s ‘Second Light’ album)

‘Rootsman’ (from 2017’s ‘Dread Times’ album)

‘Dread’Pon Sound’ (from 2001 ‘Sound’ album)

‘Rise Up’ (from 2013’s ‘Escapades’ album)

‘Zion Youth’ (from the 1995’s ‘Second Light’ album)

‘Iron Shirt’ (from 2005’s ‘Once Upon A Time’ album)

‘Little Britain’ (from the 1995’s ‘Second Light’ album)

(encore)

‘Captain Dread’ (from 1995’s ‘Second Light’ album)

www.dreadzone.com