A man has died in a fire in a flat in Saltdean.

Police are investigating the fire at Martlet House, in Bannings Vale, although there is no suggestion of suspicious circumstances.

Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to a fire at a flat in Bannings Vale, Saltdean, at around 9.25am on Thursday (5 September).

“Sadly, a man in his sixties was pronounced dead at the scene.

“An investigation is under way to understand the full circumstances of the incident.

“At this time, there is nothing to suggest it was suspicious.

“The fire was contained and no other properties were damaged.

“Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 325 of 05/09.”

The fire service said: “We can confirm East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of smoke in a property in Bannings Vale, in Saltdean, at 9.03am on Thursday 5 September.

“Crews attended and used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to put out a fire.”

The coroner has been informed and an inquest is expected to be held at a date yet to be set.