A clothing company’s plans to paint a mural on its new shop in The Lanes, in Brighton, has been refused because it would be “alien” to the area.

Lucy and Yak wanted to paint its outlet at 59 Ship Street – the former England at Home site – with a floral mural.

But Brighton and Hove City Council refused the application because the site is a listed building in the Old Town Conservation area.

The council’s Conservation Advisory Group (CAG) objected to the application, saying: “This grade II listed building is significant as it is featured in some of the earliest historical maps of Brighthelmstone.

“This application represents a harmful change to the character of this listed building and to the character of the conservation area.”

The CAG also raised concerns about advertising video screens “in the fabric of the building”.

The council’s planning department said: “The proposed mural, by reason of its highly visible location as well as its design, colour and coverage – extending across and obscuring architectural detail – would be an alien and unduly prominent addition which would cause significant harm to the special historic and architectural character and significance of the listed building and the wider conservation area.”

The clothing firm started selling dungarees online seven years ago before opening its shop in Brighton.

It hit the headlines when it collaborated on a “limited edition” collection with pop star Ed Sheeran.

Lucy and Yak was approached for comment.