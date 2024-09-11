David Gilmour‘s ‘Luck and Strange’, his critically acclaimed first new album in nine years, was released this week on Sony Music. Today, Gilmour has announced two very special rehearsal performances at Brighton Centre, on Friday 20th September (Evening) and Saturday 21st (Matinee). Each show will be limited to just 1500 people.

Tickets for the shows are £30, and to be in with a chance to get them, fans will need to have purchased a copy of ‘Luck and Strange’ from the official David Gilmour UK store by 8am, Monday, September 16th* – Click HERE.

Ticket links and codes will be sent out at midday Monday, September 16th and the first access to tickets will start at 3pm.

The shows will offer an exclusive preview of David’s forthcoming live performances in Rome, London, Los Angeles, and New York.

Featuring the singles ‘The Piper’s Call’, ‘Between Two Points’ and ‘Dark And Velvet Nights’, ‘Luck and Strange’ was recorded over five months in Brighton and London and is Gilmour’s first album of new material in nine years. The record was produced by David and Charlie Andrew, best known for his work with alt-J and Marika Hackman.

The album features nine tracks, including the beautiful reworking of The Montgolfier Brothers’ 1999 song, ‘Between Two Points,’ which features 22-year-old Romany Gilmour on vocals and harp; the lead-off track, ‘The Piper’s Call,’ and the title track, which features the late Pink Floyd keyboard player Richard Wright, recorded in 2007 at a jam in a barn at David’s house. The album features artwork and photography by the renowned artist Anton Corbijn.

David Gilmour will be performing live this Autumn in Rome, London, Los Angeles, and New York the live band features Guy Pratt on bass, Greg Phillinganes and Rob Gentry on keyboards, Adam Betts on drums, Ben Worsley on guitar, Louise Marshall and the Webb Sisters, Hattie and Charley, on vocals as well as Romany Gilmour on vocals and harp at selected shows including the Brighton Centre performances.

DAVID GILMOUR LIVE:

BRIGHTON CENTRE REHEARSAL PERFORMANCES – 20 (Evening) 21 September (Matinee)

ROME, CIRCO MASSIMO – 27,28,29 September 1,2,3 October

LONDON, ROYAL ALBERT HALL – 9,10,11,12,14,15 October

LOS ANGELES, INTUIT DOME – 25 October

LOS ANGELES, HOLLYWOOD BOWL – 29,30,31 October

NEW YORK, MADISON SQUARE GARDEN – 4,5,6,9,10 November

www.davidgilmour.com