The final piece of a Brighton pub’s facade was knocked down today as the future of the site remains a mystery.

No new planning applications have yet been put in for the site of the Hanover pub on Queens Park Road, and Land Registry has still not been updated with details of the land’s new owner.

The previous owner, Graderich successfully applied to replace the pub with nine houses in 2002 – but initially only built three houses on part of its garden and then let out the pub.

Since then, extra planning protections have been put in place by the council making it harder to close pubs.

But a planning loophole means that once work starts on part of a scheme, there is no time limit for a developer to carry out the rest of the scheme.

The pub successfully traded until March last year, when Graderich ended the pub company Indigo Leisure’s lease. It was subsequently put on the market for £1.2 million.

It was sold in early August.