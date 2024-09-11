A man who repeatedly shouted homophobic slurs and ignored instructions from stewards outside a football stadium has been banned from matches for three years.

Tommy Cunningham was near the VIP area outside the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton.

The area is where players are taken from outside the stadium away to the car park area.

The 39-year-old refused to stand back when directed by stewards. He used homophobic abuse and gestures towards the steward.

When he was arrested, he further shouted homophobic abuse at the officer.

Cunningham has been issued with a three-year Football Banning Order after appearing in court.

The order restricts his access to attending football matches in the UK.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 4, Cunningham, of Longstone Road, Eastbourne, admitted two counts of using threatening or abusive behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

He was fined £400 and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £160 surcharge, and a three-year Football Banning Order was imposed.

The court heard how the incident happened after a match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United on May 19.

Stewards were keeping an area clear to allow players to leave the stadium, but Cunningham was abusive towards a steward and said: “You can’t stop me.”

He used homophobic slurs and was detained by stewards. Then, when he was being arrested, he further abused a police officer.

Speaking after the case, Dedicated Football Policing officer PC Darren Balkham said: “Cunningham used abusive language to stadium staff and a police officer which was completely unacceptable.

“Homophobia has been a continuing theme I encountered during my service at football events. The impact of the use of this abusive language means that other football supporters often do not feel safe to attend matches.

“It can also have an impact of staff and officers who are working to ensure everyone can attend the match and get home safely.

“Attitudes are changing and by challenging unacceptable behaviour we hope to show that abuse has no place in our stadiums or in the game of football itself.”

Both Brighton and Hove Albion and the FA both have policies in place to tackle homophobic chanting inside the stadium and to respond to incidents.

A club spokesman said: “We welcome the outcome and the individual will now be facing an additional exclusion from all Albion fixtures, events and club premises, in line with the club’s sanctions policy.

“We would remind all fans visiting the Amex that we have a zero tolerance approach to and will take fullest action against any form of discrimination.”