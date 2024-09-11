A kebab shop and its sister shisha lounge have been told to dismantle two pavement shelters they built without planning permission.

The owners of Nayeb Kebab House, S&A Kebabs, built an enclosed extension on the pavemement in Church Road in early 2023 – and by July council officers told him it was being investigated.

Undeterred, when they opened Nayeb Shisha House three doors down, on the corner of Grand Drive, they built more shelters, also on the pavement.

Now, Brighton and Hove City Council has served enforcement notices on both addresses requiring them to be removed.



The enforcement notice for the kebab shop came into force in February, and requires it to be taken down by Boxing Day this year.

However, S&A Takeaway has appealed the notice, and a planning inspector has yet to rule on it.

Meanwhile, another notice was served on the kebab shop, requiring its illuminated signs be taken down as they also don’t have planning permission.

The shisha lounge enforcement notice was issued a week ago, and requires the decking, enclosure and canopies to be removed by 3 March next year.

The pavement outside the lounge had already been fenced off by a previous occupant, who had been told to remove it in 2020 – but this was never complied with.

Former councillor Chris Hawtree, one of those who brought the shelter to the council’s attention, said: “I am glad that steps are being taken about these hulks on the pavement.

“It is extraordinary that Nayeb built a second one after being told that the first one did not have permission.”

S&A director Eskandar Hajezadah previously told Brighton and Hove News that he didn’t know what the issue was with the kebab shop’s shelter.

He said: “We are quite a busy takeaway and our customers have told us this is a good thing. Anyone who comes in is really happy about it. They say it’s a brilliant idea.

“I didn’t really know that we needed planning permission because it was already part of the shop. We just made it something better so people could sit there and eat.”