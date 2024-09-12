Tenants have called for measures to tackle fly-tipping near their homes but officials have told them that they will have to wait.

Plans to place closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at two of the fly-tipping hot-spots on the Bates Estate have been hampered by obstacles such as overhead wires.

The two hot-spots, next to bin stores in Selsfield Drive and Thorndean Road, appear to have become a magnet for people dumping furniture, wood, paint and bulky waste.

Elsewhere, Brighton and Hove City Council’s housing team has deployed six mobile CCTV cameras but, at these locations, officials have struggled to find a suitable location to put them.

They have previously mounted them on lampposts to access a power supply and have a view free from obstruction.

But the Bates Estate sites are under telephone lines which, the council said, were a problem for the cameras and the power supply.

Mounting a camera on the lamppost at the estate entrance would only film vehicles coming in and out rather than fly-tippers dumping their rubbish.

Bates Estate Community Association secretary Donna James said: “There’s a pile by Hawkridge (Court in Selsfield Drive) by the recycling that’s taller than me. There is a lampost there. That’s the worst place.”

But the Hawkridge Cout site is under telephone lines.

The community association’s vice-chair Mitch Watkinson said: “It’s not getting any better. It’s getting worse out there now.”

The residents were told that CCTV would be deployed on the estate – but not until December or January.