Revised council guidance for schools on how to deal with trans issues is worse than the “unlawful” existing advice, a parents group claims.

A 75-page legal opinion by a leading equalities KC on Brighton and Hove City Council’s trans toolkit was published in April, which said it breached equality law in at least ten areas.

One of the key points was that it failed to consider safeguarding implications for both trans and non-trans pupils, such as voyeurism in changing rooms and the consequences of affirming a change of gender without medical support.

A few weeks later, the council announced it was undertaking a “routine” revision of the toolkit, which would also take into account the publication of the Cass Review, which said the affirmative model of treatment used by child gender clinic the Tavistock Clinic is built on “shaky foundations”.

The new toolkit went out to consultation on 23 July – just as schools broke up for the summer. It runs until 11 October.

This week, PSHE Brighton wrote to all the city’s schools to warn them that, in their opinion, the new toolkit: “appears to be even less compliant with the law than its predecessor”.

It said: “Governors are not asked to consider safeguarding in the list of responsibilities set out in the revised toolkit and the accompanying consultation.

“This is a key omission, as safeguarding should be one of the central planks on which the toolkit is based.

“Governors will be liable should any risks transpire, particularly as they relate to safety in sports and mixed-sex toilets or residential accommodation.

“The stated principles within the revised toolkit promote a clinical overreach in the presumption towards gender affirmation, the result of which will effectively be clinical decision making amongst schools and local authority services.

“This is beyond the clinical competence of teaching and support practitioners in schools.”

The toolkit is overseen by Councillor Emma Daniel, who was appointed cabinet member for children, families and youth services in May.

In 2018, when a previous version of the toolkit was published while she was the council’s equalities lead, she tweeted in response to online comments about it, saying: “Transphobia is rife. People saying ‘just open a school for them and keep them away from normal kids’ to ‘don’t you care about safeguarding girls’.

“All of which serves to make me more determined to front these policies and prevent trans and non-binary people having to justify their existence to bigots.”

This week, she denied she had been describing people raising safeguarding concerns as transphobic, saying that only referred to the first comment she cited and not the second.

When the consultation was launched in July, she said: “We maintain a commitment to the dignity and safety of trans children in the same way we do for all children and young people in our city.

“All young people deserve safety and respect, and trans and non-binary young people deserve to participate as equals in their school life.”

