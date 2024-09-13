A new skatepark, pump track and roller area on Hove seafront is now open.

The wheeled sports area is at the western end of the new Hove Beach Park, next to Hove Lagoon.

The skate plaza includes banks, kerbs, ledges, kickers, transitions, manny pads, rails and boxes. The pump track is 150m long and the roller area is 600sqm.

Councillor Julie Cattell, lead member for Major Projects, said: “As a skater myself, I share the excitement of the skating, skateboarding and BMX communities in the opening of these superb new facilities. We have worked with those communities to make sure we deliver what’s most important to them in the park, and the results looks great.

“In 2022 we asked residents for their views on the use of the space. More than 2,700 people gave their feedback and the top three facilities were a skatepark, pump track and roller area, so I’m delighted that these are the first to open.

“It is really exciting to see Hove Beach Park taking shape. It will bring a wide range of new and improved leisure facilities to the seafront.

“Predominantly funded by the UK Government, Hove Beach Park is a key part of our plans to improve leisure facilities across the city for health and wellbeing.”



These different elements have been created with input and testing by charities including Sustrans, as well as local bodies including Morvelo and Brighton and Hove Skateparks Association, and others from Brighton’s skate and skateboarding communities.

Each element has been designed with users of all ages and abilities in mind to make sure it’s one of the most accessible sports parks in the city. The roller area is designed for anyone who prefers rollerblading or skating to skateboarding.

Lighting in the park, which will feature anti-spill hoods so the light won’t shine beyond the edge of sports areas, will be operational later in the year and will operate 8am-10pm. The lights will be activated by motion sensors, so they are only on when the park is in use.

Some landscaped areas will remain fenced off for a few months to protect the planting until it’s more established.

The existing skatepark at Hove Lagoon will now close and the ramps will be removed from Monday, 16 September. Once clear, this site will be used to house the children’s rides and amusements that are currently on the grass. This will create a wider green space for visitors to enjoy.

In addition to the new Hove Beach Park facility, other skateparks across the city include those at the Level and Brighton Youth Centre (currently closed for redevelopment), as well as in Hollingdean, Woodingdean and Saltdean.

The completion and opening of other areas of Hove Beach Park will be on a phased basis during the second half of this year and spring 2025, when the park will be formally opened.