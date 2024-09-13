This summer, violence against women and girls was declared a national emergency by both the NPCC and the College of Policing.

This hard-hitting declaration sheds light on a harsh reality that continues to affect women across the UK—and it’s not just confined to the streets. Workplaces, too, have long been silent battlegrounds for harassment and abuse.

Shocking statistics reveal the depth of this crisis. A UK study showed that 79% of sexual harassment victims in the workplace never report their experiences.

Even more troubling is the fact that only 15% of women who do report harassment feel their employers take it seriously, according to the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

In 2021, the annual NHS staff survey uncovered that almost 9% of 675,000 NHS employees were sexually harassed at work. The survey was the first time ever that NHS staff were asked if they had experienced sexual harassment while at work.

The results showing that nearly one in 10 NHS staff in England suffered sexual harassment from patients, patients’ relatives or other members of the public in 2023.

While these figures paint a bleak picture, they also highlight an urgent need for change, especially in the workplace. So, how can employers lead the charge and take a preventative approach to tackling this issue?

The stakes are higher than ever

As we approach the implementation of new laws on sexual harassment next month, the clock is ticking. Organisations across the UK must now face a seismic shift in their approach—not just in addressing incidents but in preventing them before they happen.

From October when the law comes into force, the Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) will have the power to take enforcement action against organisations found in breach of the new regulations.

Alongside this, employees who have experienced sexual harassment and who also prove their employer didn’t take ‘all reasonable’ preventative steps, can have their compensation uplifted by 25% by an Employment Tribunal. There is significantly more at stake.

This is why Me Learning has developed a comprehensive e-learning package for organisations who are ready to see a shift in mindset and workplace behaviours.

It is called Preventing Sexual Harassment in the Workplace. You can contact Me Learning today to get started.

A core focus of this package is on the Worker Protection Act 2023, which is an amendment of the Equality Act 2010, and we are on a mission to help organisations across the UK get ready and prepared for the news laws coming.

Our training is not just another tick-box exercise. It’s about changing behaviour. The unique outcomes guaranteed with this package go beyond what most learners gain from a stand-alone course.

It has a series of unique e-learning interventions to embed continuous and progressive learning. It also has regular knowledge top ups guaranteed to engage employees and boost memory retention.

Using a range of seven learning interventions which contain different techniques to ensure content is engaging and learners remain focused, this is the ideal training solution to embed continuous and progressive learning.

Information is relayed in bite-sized chunks within contextual, realistic scenarios.

With this package, organisations can guarantee risk mitigation, knowledge retention and most importantly, a lasting culture change.

Our e-learning package includes:

A Skill Reel: A 60-second video for awareness.

A 45-minute course: An in-depth module on what constitutes sexual harassment and how to address it.

Skill Sparks: Three 5-minute modules for quick, on-the-go learning.

Skill Boosts: Two 10-minute follow-up modules to reinforce knowledge.

It is CPD accredited with certificates available on completion and includes the option to pick and choose a combination of the elements listed above, if you wish.

The interventions included in this package ensure that learning continues beyond the end of the course and opens the door to ongoing proactive learning.

We are happy to provide you with a demonstration of this package and can offer branded, tailored versions to suit your specific organisation or sector.

If you are unsure whether you are ready for this change in the law, here are some of the most frequently asked questions by employers on this topic.

What does the new law mean for employers?

On 27 October 2024 the Worker Protection (Amendment of Equality Act) Act 2023 comes into force, which makes changes to the existing Equality Act 2010.

Most employers already have sound processes in place for dealing with sexual harassment complaints, but the new law goes further than that.

It requires employers to also demonstrate that they have taken ‘all reasonable steps’ to prevent discrimination arising in the first place.

What does take ‘all reasonable steps’ actually mean?

Specifics will vary based on different factors such as the size of your workforce and the nature of your workplace. All employers should be able to demonstrate that they have assessed risks and implemented mitigation measures. Ultimately, your main aim should be to create a safe and productive workplace culture.

For example, you may want to consider a programme of e-learning so all your employees understand what constitutes sexual harassment and what steps they should take if they experience or witness sexual harassment.

You probably will also want to review anti-harassment policies and reporting procedures, to ensure these are up to date.

We don’t have a problem with sexual harassment here, so does any of this apply to us?

A first step in preventing sexual harassment is acknowledging that it can happen in any workplace. Research by the Fawcett Society, the UK’s leading membership charity campaigning for gender equality and women’s rights at work, uncovered that 40% of women experience sexual harassment at some time in their working lives.

In the past, some employers have hidden behind statements referring to ‘one bad apple’, rather than choosing to address the culture within their organisation which may have permitted sexual harassment to go unchecked.

Also, the #metoo movement has increased awareness of this important topic and encouraged more employers to review the way they handle complaints and more people to speak up about their concerns.

Now is the time to take a bold, proactive stand against workplace harassment. Ready to create a safe and productive workplace culture? This e-learning package is your next step.

Contact Me Learning today to get your organisation prepared and ready. Click here or email Max Blencowe at maxblencowe@melearning.co.uk.