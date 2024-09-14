Brighton based label and promoter Love Thy Neighbour have secured the welcome return of Cincinnati synth trio The Sefts to town as part of their forthcoming 21-date UK & European tour.

The outfit consisting of Andie Luman, Dylan McCartney and Dakota Carlyle will be playing live at the Dust venue in East Street on Thursday 14th November. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased from Love Thy Neighbour HERE and also from SeeTickets HERE.

Emerging like a missile from some surreptitious silo in southwestern Ohio, The Serfs are a deliberately nebulous and incidentally industrialist gang of dance-floor hymners– perturbed and tranced-out troubadours whose sound and musical ideology seems to be a causal manifestation of their immediate environments–hard-wired and hypnotic synthesized melodies propel alongside churning and scraping percussion of every metallic tonality–with temperamental and eremitic words and voices dictating the forlorn venture. Like their Ohio predecessors, The Serfs seem askew from the art that surrounds them, and proud of it.

So what exactly does the above paragraph mean? All will be explained if you visit the band’s Bandcamp page and have a listen to their recent ten track album titled ‘Half Eaten By Dogs’ (HERE) which dropped back on 27th October 2023. It’s an absolute gem and follows on from their ‘Primal Matter’ long-player which dropped back in February 2022. Check that one out HERE.

If you are a fan of Nation Of Language, Working Mens Club, TVAM, Sextile, Sigue Sigue Sputnik, PVA, Gary Numan, The Human League, Cabaret Voltaire, LoneLady, Joy Division, The Cure, The Pink Diamond Revue, Portion Control, Nitzer Ebb, Sisters Of Mercy….then The Serfs are for you!!!

The Serfs last played live in Brighton on 19th Match 2023 – Read our account of that concert HERE.

www.instagram.com/theserfs