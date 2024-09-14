A hairdresser who was fined for having an “overflowing bin” on his premises has been told that the penalty has been cancelled after two months of wrangling.

Brighton and Hove City Council contacted Jonathan Harries, the owner of Shine hair salon, in Gloucester Road, Brighton, yesterday (Friday 13 September).

The council said that he would not have to pay the £300 fine issued by an environmental enforcement officer.

Mr Harries said that he was “really happy” that the saga was over. It was even taken up by the new Green MP for Brighton Pavilion, Siân Berry, who said that the penalty was not proportionate.

He said: “I feel really relieved and hope that policy will change so nobody else gets treated this way.”

An environmental enforcement officer issued the fixed penalty notice (FPN), stating that the bin was “overflowing” at 6am on Friday 19 July.

The officer took a photo of the bin but this was taken on the hair salon’s premises, looking out into the street, and showed that the bin was on private premises.

The bin is usually kept in a locked store but was in Shine’s private courtyard only because the business’s refuse contractor was due to collect the rubbish early that morning.

Mr Harries’s initial appeal was rejected – and, since receiving the fine, Mr Harries said that he had bought a lockable bin.

Council officials said in earlier emails that the waste was “not stored correctly and accessible to not only members of the public but also vermin which causes significant problems and increased clean-up costs across the city”.

But an email sent at 11.25am yesterday said: “Taking all the evidence into account, in this case, the FPN will be cancelled.”

The reasons given were

The bin was on private land

It was not in the usual storage place but awaiting collection

Cancelling the fine was a proportionate response to the situation

The council’s cabinet member for net zero and environmental services, Tim Rowkins, said that the council was reviewing its environmental enforcement service.