Now we do like the sound of that!

Quite often during festivals it can be rather annoying trying to catch all the bands that you want to see, only to find that some of their stage performance times are exactly the same time, and so you are forced to choose to watch just one of them! Or it might be the case that the gig times don’t clash, but there are actually multiple venues involved and that you have to continually whiz across town from one venue to the other in the hope of getting into different venues and catching both acts!

It seems that the folk behind both Goo Records and Hidden Herd promoters totally understand the various quandaries, and have for the first time ever, they have teamed up in order to bring new music lovers an all-day festival that will be taking place at just one venue, this being The Hope & Ruin on Queens Road in Brighton.

This debut event will be taking place on Saturday 7th December and will showcase no less than a dozen up-and-coming acts across two stages with no clashes. In order to achieve this, we reckon that they will be having six acts appearing in the venue’s street level bar area, with the other six playing on the stage in their first floor music room. Thus when one band finishes, the fans simply have to climb or descend a few stairs in order to catch the start of the next act’s set. Thus leaving one vacated area for the following act to set up their gear and be ready for the punters when they arrive! It makes perfect sense!

OK, so that’s the logistics out of the way and so let’s find out who’s playing!

The 12 emerging artists in alphabetical order are Black Bordello, COWZ, Doom Club, Jopy, MY FAT PONY, Opal Mag, PleasureInc., Pyncher, Ry-Guy, That Band Called Susan, The Roebucks and The Stanford Family Band.

Putting a dozen bands on sounds as though the tickets might be a tad expensive, but when we checked out the charges, we were pleasantly surprised that it equates to a mere £1.10 per band, namely £13.20. Plus for those on low income it is only just over 58p per act, namely £7.00

It’s extremely likely that this inaugural Goo Records x Hidden Herd All-Dayer will sell out, due to the amount of acts on the bill and their fans will be snapping the tickets up. So if you are interested in attending, then it’s probably a good idea to grab yours and your mates tickets sooner rather than later. Tickets can be purchased HERE.