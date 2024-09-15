‘Hidden Herd’ promoters are getting ready to take over The Hope & Ruin in Brighton on Wednesday 16th October for another of their successful new music discovery nights.

Over the past few years they have been endeavouring to spotlight the most exciting emerging artists, ones-to-watch and hidden gems and this time around it is the turn of Mewn, Van Zon, Salomé Wu and Woody Green.

Let’s meet the acts…..

Mewn

Manchester five-piece Mewn create sonic landscapes that seamlessly bridge the worlds of art rock and pop. Inspired by Big Thief, Angel Olsen, Father John Misty and early Arcade Fire, the band have released a trilogy of EPs and are currently putting the finishing touches on their debut album. Mewn’s output to date has received support from DIY Magazine, So Young Magazine, Wonderland Magazine and NME’s New Bangers playlist, as well as plays from Steve Lamacq, Lauren Laverne and Stuart Maconie on BBC Radio 6 Music. Live, Mewn have supported The National, English Teacher and Blue Bendy, and shared bills with bands such as Dry Cleaning, Honeyglaze, Heartworms and Skydaddy. They have also graced festivals like Left of the Dial Rotterdam, Float Along Festival and Manchester Psych Fest, as well as playing the Bad Vibrations All-Dayer in London.

Van Zon

Experimental post-rockers Van Zon formed in June 2023, swiftly solidifying their status as one of Brighton’s most inventive and thrilling newcomers. The enigmatic five-piece, featuring multiple lead vocalists, guitar, violin, keys, clarinet, bass and drums, seamlessly blend elements of baroque pop, jazz, psychedelia and folk to create a progressive, majestic and otherworldly sound. While they have only released one single, the excellent ‘Cannon Fodder’, Van Zon have gained significant early momentum on the live circuit, selling out their first headline at the legendary Green Door Store and playing shows with a host of other exciting bands, including DITZ, Honeyglaze, Man/Woman/Chainsaw, Flip Top Head, The New Eves, pencil and C Turtle.

Salomé Wu

Enchanting people in the capital and beyond, South London-based artist, painter, songwriter and musician Salomé Wu crafts majestic orchestral ballads that transport listeners to pristine, otherworldly realms. Her experimental and avant-garde music shimmers like an ice sculpture melting under the winter sun, dazzling and moving audiences in equal measure. Presenting an ethereal live experience with an all-star 8-piece band, Salomé Wu has already established a word-of-mouth reputation thanks to stellar shows alongside Tapir!, The New Eves and Velvetine. Coming up, she is set to perform with Ugly and Dog Race for Vocal Girls at the end of the summer.

Woody Green

Woody Green is a Brighton-based singer-songwriter whose intimate solo project has evolved into a unique and captivating five-piece band. Green’s sound, described as “poetry rock,” is a quiet yet powerful force that blends the storytelling of pastoral folk with the spirit of 1960s New York. Putting a modern twist on the nostalgic styles of Bert Jansch, Leonard Cohen and Lou Reed, latest single ‘The Blonde In Every Film’ is the first to be released via independent tastemaker label Strong Island Recordings (Los Bitchos, Ugly, Rosie Alena). Already renowned for dynamic live performances that feature emotional highs and lows, Woody Green has graced stages with local favourites such as The New Eves, Ideal Living and The Stanford Family Band, as well as performing at the first-ever edition of Homegrown Festival.

