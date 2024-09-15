‘Hidden Herd’ promoters are getting ready to take over The Prince Albert in Brighton on Wednesday 25th September for another of their successful new music discovery nights.

Over the past few years they have been endeavouring to spotlight the most exciting emerging artists, ones-to-watch and hidden gems and this time around it is the turn of Balancing Act, Opal Mag and Lilith Ai.

Let’s meet the acts…..

Balancing Act

Branded as a contender for “the new generation’s favourite band” by Jack Saunders, who featured them as his Next Wave on Radio 1’s Future Artists, Balancing Act are rising fast thanks to their exhilarating live shows and hook-loaded songwriting. Already racking up hundreds of thousands of streams, the London via Manchester alt-rock outfit have turned towards sonic grandeur on their latest singles, embracing a darkly cinematic sound that’s both dynamic and atmospheric. Gaining traction throughout 2023, the quartet were championed by Dork as part of their Hype List and DIY as part of their NEU Bulletin, as well as receiving support on BBC Radio 6 Music via the show’s Indie-pendence Play. Having previously sold out London’s The Lower Third and Manchester’s YES, their debut headline tour saw them hit new heights in both cities, selling out London’s Oslo and Manchester’s Deaf Institute. Elsewhere, they’ve also performed at The Close Encounter Club and are set to appear at Truck Festival, Tramlines Festival, Y Not Festival and Neighbourhood Festival this year.

Opal Mag

Opal Mag is an exciting venture blending dream pop and slacker rock. Drawing inspiration from icons like Mazzy Star, Hole, The Sundays, The Breeders, Dinosaur Jr. and Pavement, Opal Mag’s sound is sweet but self-assured, brimming with melodic prowess and soaring vocals that wrap around the confessional lyrical style. Despite having no official releases out in the wild yet, Opal Mag has already made waves on the Brighton live circuit, sharing stages with the likes of twen, Loupe, Hutch, Plantoid, Lande Hekt, Maximilian, C Turtle, Skydaddy, Lonnie Gunn and Van Zon. Earlier this year, Opal Mag also appeared at the first-ever Homegrown Festival, Acid Box Promotions’ Super Fuzz Weekender, South Lanes Studios’ new Discovered night and, most recently, Loud Women’s Minifesto.

Lilith Ai

London-based singer-songwriter, guitarist and visual artist Lilith Ai crafts poignant tales of modern life, exploring turbulent emotions in a humble and engaging way. Hailing from nowhere special, Lilith Ai began releasing lo-fi bedroom recordings in 2016. After a series of EPs (‘RIOT’, ‘Native Tongue’, and ‘Bare Radical’), she recently dropped her album ‘Riot! Riot! Revolution,’ featuring the singles ‘Black Cherry’, ‘Bloodlines’ and a collaboration with The Moldy Peaches’ Kimya Dawson entitled ‘Fawn.’ Combining elements of bedroom pop, anti-folk, and indie rock, Lilith Ai’s sound merges lo-fi soundscapes with deeply personal, introspective lyrics. Live, she has toured with Shamir, supported the Mystery Jets at High Tide Festival, shared stages with HotWax and The Dream Machine, and appeared at festivals such as Cro Cro Land Festival and Beth Shalom Records’s Fest Shalom.

