A Sussex Police officer has appeared in court where he denied sexually assaulting two women while he was on duty.

PC Lee Willis, 49, formally entered a not guilty plea to each of three counts of sexual assault by touching in January and February last year.

The officer, who was based in Brighton and Hove, denied the offences when he was arraigned – or formally answered the charges – at Southwark Crown Court today (Thursday 19 September).

Willis, of Worthing, is due to be tried by a jury at the same court on Monday 14 April next year.

Before that, the officer, who has been suspended from duty, is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday 23 January.

Judge Christopher Hehir remanded Willis on conditional bail.

In April, Sussex Police said: “A Sussex Police officer will appear in court charged with three counts of sexual assault by touching.

“Following an investigation, the Crown Prosecution Services authorised that PC Lee Willis, 48, be charged with the three offences on two women known to him.

“This is alleged to have occurred between January 2023 and February 2023 while the officer was on duty.

“Willis, is suspended from duty. He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday 20 May.

“The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department should be conducted.”