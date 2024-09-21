Brighton and Hove Albion started their Women’s Super League campaign with a 4-0 win at home to Everton.

New signing Kiko Seike scored a hat-trick while England international Fran Kirby, also making her Albion debut, converted a penalty.

A crowd of 2,125 were treated to a bright start to the season at the Broadfield Stadium, Crawley, as Brighton emerged from the summer transfer window looking confident.

And the comfortable scoreline gave the new Brighton boss Dario Vidosic a dream start, with the Seagulls perched atop the WSL table on goal difference after the opening game.

Seike, 28, a Japan international who joined from Urawa Reds in July, opened her account with a long-range lob over Everton keeper Courtney Brosnan as the half hour approached.

About 10 minutes after the break, Poppy Pattinson crossed into the area where Seike had plenty of space and headed home to put Brighton two goals in front.

On 68 minutes, Maria Thorisdottir tried a shot from the edge of the box but it hit Toffees defender Sara Holmgaard’s arm and a penalty was awarded for handball.

Kirby stepped up and the 31-year-old former Chelseas star made no mistake, with a low strike as Brosnan dived the wrong way.

With 15 minutes left on the clock, Seike completed the rout and grabbed her hat-trick, powering through the visitors’ defence before unleashing a cracking shot into the top corner of the goal.

Everton finished the match with just 10 players on the pitch, having used all their substitutes when Aurora Galli went off with an injured knee near the end of normal time.