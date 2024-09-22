Albion came back from behind to lead but were then pegged back in a fiesty encounter with Forest

Albion were dominating the early exchanges but were caught out by a Forest counter attack and Carlos Baleba ended Calum Hudson Odoi- former Seagulls striker Chris Wood dispatched the resularigg penalty passed Bart Verbruggen to put Forest 0-1 ahead.

After Wood then missed a sitter Albion got back in as Jack Hinshelwood powerfully headed home Jan Paul Van Hecke’s cross

From 0-1 down with 7 minutes of minutes of the first half to play, Albion went in front as Danny Welbeck steered a 20 year free kick passed Henderson – The Seagulls leading 2-1 at the break.

Albion had lots of possession and opportunities but could not find that killer third – then on 80 minutes Silva found Ramon Sosa who steers the ball away from Varbruggen for 2-2

Before the end a horror tackle from Morgan Gibbs- White on Albion sub Joana Pedro saw the Forest midfielder sent off and on the melee were both managers

Albion are seventh and unbeaten and travel to Chelsea at the Bridge next week.