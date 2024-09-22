Brighton and Hove faces more heavy rain today (Sunday 22 September) and tomorrow – and the possibility of thunderstorms, the Met Office has warned.

The official weather forecaster issued a yellow warning for rain, covering much of England, including the south east.

Up to 3in of rain could fall within two to three hours or about 4in overall today while up to 2in could fall in a six-hour spell tomorrow, with the prospect of another 4in over the day.

The latest warnings were issued as the autumn equinox yesterday marked the end of summer and the start of autumn.

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said yesterday: “Summer has now officially come to an end – and it ended with a bang for some of us.

“We’ve seen some very heavy showers and thunderstorms spreading their way in across southern areas of England … during the course of today.

“This evening, those will continue to rumble their way on a bit, spreading again into parts of the Midlands, Wales, then maybe just clipping the far south of Northern Ireland as well.

“Into the early hours of tomorrow morning we’ll also see our next batch of thundery rain moving its way into southern areas of England as well.”

He added: “We do then have a rain warning in force throughout Sunday for this band of rain that’s going to be moving across Wales and central and southern areas of England.

“Some very heavy pulses are possible with some surface water issues, travel disruption, so it is worth taking care if you are out and about or travelling during the day.”