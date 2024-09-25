The Met Office is warning that a triple whammy of lightning, wind and up to 6cm of rain could hit Brighton tomorrow night.

A yellow be aware warning has been issued this morning, coming into force from 5pm tomorrow until 10am on Friday.

It says: “Whilst some areas will miss the worst, areas of heavy, showery rain are expected to become widespread across a swathe of England and Wales during Thursday evening and on into Friday morning.

“There is some uncertainty in the details, but some locations may see up 20-30 mm of rain in two to three hours and perhaps 40-60 mm in four to six hours.

“Lightning and strong, gusty winds may be additional hazards, especially in southwest coastal areas.

“Given the recent very wet weather, this will bring the potential for further flooding and transport disruption.”