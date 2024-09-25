Brighton and Hove is an amazing city – vibrant, exciting and friendly. I feel lucky that I grew up here and proud that I am now raising my own children here.

It’s a city that’s world-famous and that “punches above its weight”. But there’s another side to Brighton and Hove, something that visitors from elsewhere don’t always understand.

We are a city of deep inequalities, with areas of significant deprivation. That’s why this council administration is so focused on doing everything we can to tackle poverty in Brighton and Hove and create a fairer city for all.

We have recently produced a new Economic Plan for the city which will be debated and hopefully approved at a meeting of the full council next month.

In compiling this plan, the evidence collected on our local economy was stark. On a city-wide basis, average household earnings are almost the same as the national level (£30,000 per year).

However, in some communities those earnings are well below the national average. Indeed, 9 per cent of our population are earning below the national living wage.

The report also confirmed other inequalities. In Brighton and Hove, there are neighbourhoods that rank among the worst nationally for access to healthy and affordable food and GP services.

Overall wages have not kept pace with inflation in recent years, which means residents are actually worse off in real terms than they were in 2011.

What’s even more shocking is that within this statistic, women’s wages remain below men’s and the gap has widened in the last two years.

As a Labour council, we are taking action to try to address these inequalities. It’s why I was so pleased that the Labour government is extending the Household Support Fund. This will mean a further £2.2 million in funding that the council can target to our most deprived residents.

Locally, we have gone even further, by creating the “Brighton and Hove Fairness Fund”, with £600,000 of council funding which will provide targeted support to residents who are struggling to make ends meet.

We want to expand this fund and have already secured support of nearly £100,000 from businesses.

These aren’t just numbers on a spreadsheet – they have an impact on real lives. This week I’ve been finding out about the families who have received support from these funds.

I learnt about a local mum and her daughter, who has complex special needs. In the same week, her daughter’s bed broke and her fridge-freezer packed in, causing all her food to be defrosted.

The family were living on the poverty line, with debts to pay and no income due from universal credit for two weeks.

The council used the funds available and provided food vouchers, help with fuel costs and a new fridge-freezer to help tide the family over. Small things, but a huge difference to that family.

This city and this country have a long way to go in rebuilding living standards and reducing poverty after 14 years of disastrous Tory rule.

But the work has already started and the creation of the “Brighton and Hove Fairness Fund” shows what a compassionate Labour council can do when in power.

Councillor Jacob Taylor is the deputy leader of Brighton and Hove City Council and the cabinet member for finance and city regeneration.