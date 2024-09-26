Neighbours have objected to plans to allow a swimming school to use a private pool for lessons.

Nikolas Black submitted a retrospective planning application to allow his family’s pool in Varndean Gardens, Brighton, to be used by Born 2 Swim four days a week.

The application is due to go before Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee next Wednesday (2 October).

Officials have recommended that planning permission is granted to permit a part change of use.

Mr Black said that the swimming school would use the pool up to 14 hours a week – for about two hours in the morning and afternoon from Monday to Thursday.

He said: “For the remainder of the week and during holidays the swimming pool is used by my family and me. We will not increase the days and I do not expect the hours to increase.

“There are a maximum of five clients receiving lessons in the pool at any one time.

“The pupils enter via the garage/store room to the north of the swimming pool. The pupils will get changed in the games room area and in the pool room itself.”

The pool measures about 30ft x 13ft – or 9m x 4m – and is inside a detached building. It was in place when Mr Black’s family moved into their home in 2013.

Nine objections cited concerns about traffic, parking, and noise. One anonymous objector, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “Varndean Gardens is a residential area and a business such as this is changing the dynamic of the area to its detriment.

“I’m very concerned that granting permission could create a precedent for increasing the number of sessions in the future.”

Another anonymous objector, whose details are also redacted, said: “Since the council introduced parking restrictions a couple of years ago, there are now far fewer parking spaces in the road than there are houses.

“This means that the typically 40 customers per day arriving for swimming lessons, the large majority of whom arrive by car, take up a very disproportionate number of parking spaces.

“Thus residents who have purchased parking permits or visitor permits, tradespeople, health visitors, carers or delivery drivers can have difficulty in finding a parking space.”

Two comments in support asked for limits on the number of classes and an end time of 6pm. One said: “In our experience, we have not encountered any of the issues raised by other objectors.

“The operations have been conducted in a manner that is respectful of the surrounding residential area and we have not been subjected to any noise, traffic or other disturbances as a result of the lessons being held.”

The other supportive comment said: “These swimming classes have not so far proved to be a problem to my household.

“However, I am concerned that permission once given will mean that the size and frequency of classes may increase in the future despite what the applicant says.

“Would future owners of the property be able to run a swimming school business on site?”

Proposed conditions would restrict use of the pool for private lessons from 10am to noon and 3pm to 5pm from Monday to Thursday, with no lessons on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays or public holidays. And the number of students for each class would be limited to five.

If planning permission is granted, Mr Black would be required to submit a management plan to the council, detailing measures to minimise noise and disruption and to resolve complaints, to dispose of waste and to encourage clients to travel sustainably.

The Planning Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 2pm next Wednesday (2 October). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.