A resident of sheltered housing is furious after the council moved a bus stop right outside his home to the next road along.

James Brendan O’Loughlin says he will now struggle to get into the city because the new stop is about 150m further away from his home in Belle Vue Gardens to Walpole Road

The stop has been moved because the junction of Belle Vue Gardens and Eastern Road is being closed off so a new pedestrian crossing across Eastern road can be installed while work to build a new hospital building takes place.

Mr O’Loughlin, who lives in Courtney King House, said: “They have blocked off our road without telling us.

“The bus used to stop just outside but because of what they’re doing with the hospital they have decided that all that side is going to be blocked off.

“We got no notification whatsoever. The first thing we knew was when they started to move the bus stop.

“Quite a few residents are upset – they’re annoyed that they can’t just walk across the road to the bus stop anymore.

“There’s no reason why the bus couldn’t have gone back around then then back up through Belle Vue Gardens and then back up the hill.”

He said many residents struggled to get to the bus stop on Eastern Road because of the hill, and preferred to get onto the 37 or 37B in Belle Vue Gardens, which took them up the hill and through the Bristol Estate before returning into Brighton.

Although the new Walpole Road bus stop isn’t up a hill, it is further away, which residents with mobility problems will struggle with.

Councillor Trevor Muten, the council’s transport lead, said: “We are planning to relocate the bus stop at Belle Vue Gardens to nearby Walpole Road.

“It is part of a wider proposal to support the on-going hospital development, which will also see Belle Vue Gardens closed to all vehicles at its southern end.

“This will mean no vehicles will be able to pass through, including buses.

“The alternative bus stop being proposed is in the nearest neighbouring road and will still provide the same access to the city centre. A new bus stop location will therefore serve residents well.

“Residents will have the opportunity to provide feedback on the scheme and we will consider everyone’s views. There is certainly no intention to disproportionately impact anyone with these plans.”

The work is being carried out via an experimental traffic regulation order, which does not need to be consulted on before implementation.

Instead, residents can comment on them for six months after they are put in place. The consultation on this order runs until April next year.