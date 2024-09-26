There was frustration for Middlesex after rain washed out the first day of their Vitality County Championship match against Sussex at Hove.

Heavy overnight rain left the outfield at the 1st Central County Ground saturated and further torrential downpours meant there was no surprise when umpires Paul Pollard and Surendiran Shanmugam abandoned play at 1.05pm with large puddles all over the outfield.

Sussex have already secured promotion and need four points to be confirmed as champions.

Third-placed Middlesex must win and make up a 15-point gap on second-placed Yorkshire, who are at home to Northamptonshire, to have any chance of joining them.

The forecast for tomorrow (Friday 27 September) is slightly better but it will take a prolonged spell of dry weather to get the ground playable.