Joseph Eubank has been cleared of raping a girl on Brighton beach near the Palace Pier by a jury at Lewes Crown Court this afternoon (Friday 27 September).

Eubank, 27, of Hill Drive, Hove, was acquitted of two counts of rape after a five-day trial. The jury spent four hours deliberating.

Judge Christine Laing thanked the jury and told them that the courts dealt with a large number of cases of rape and sexual assault on Brighton beach.

Judge Laing said that she had asked whether there could be better lighting and CCTV cameras further down the beach.

The judge said: “You need to think about your behaviour, Mr Eubank.

“The jury has found you not guilty. But you need to reflect on what you did that night. It was not decent behaviour in any way, shape or form.”

On the steps of the court, Eubank’s solicitor Shahid Choudhry said: “Mr Joseph Eubank is hugely relieved that he has been found unanimously not guilty but the jury.

“This has been an extremely difficult time for him and his family.

“The allegation has been hanging over him for some two and a half years and he wishes to express his gratitude m to the court for ensuring he received a fair trial

“Joseph’s life has been at a standstill since he was a arrested and he can now move on to rebuild his future.

“Joseph would like to thank his family for his unwavering and unfailing support throughout.”

The girl, who was 16 at the time, reported being raped near on the beach, near the Palace Pier, in Brighton, on the night of Saturday 16 July 2022.

She was in Brighton to celebrate a friend’s birthday and said that she was drunk. One of her friends said that the girl had been “chugging” vodka. But Eubank told the jury that she did not seem drunk.

The jury was told that the defendant, the son of retired boxer Chris Eubank Sr and the brother of boxer Chris Eubank Jr, admitted having sex with the girl but said that it was with her enthusiastic participation.

Sussex Police said: “She was supported by specialist officers while an investigation was launched.

“Joseph Eubank, 27, of Hill Drive in Hove, was arrested and subsequently charged with two counts of rape of a woman over 16.

“He denied the offences and the case went to trial at Lewes Crown Court, where a jury returned a verdict of not guilty to both offences on Friday 27 September.”

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Em Hayler, said: “We respect the decision of the jury and the judicial process.

“We acknowledge the impact this case has had on everyone involved throughout the past two years.

“I’d like to thank everyone who assisted us in our investigation and the subsequent court process.”

The force said: “Sussex Police will continue to encourage and support any victims of sexual offences and ensure that these cases are thoroughly investigated.

“If you or someone you know is a victim of a sexual offence, please report to police online or via 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.”