There was more frustration for promotion-chasing Middlesex after play was abandoned without a ball bowled for the second day running against Sussex at Hove.

With the outfield saturated and rain still falling, umpires Paul Pollard and Surendiran Shanmugam carried out a brief inspection before making their decision just before midday.

Middlesex now have two days left to try to force victory and make up the 15-point gap between them and second-placed Yorkshire.

Sussex have already won promotion and need four points to secure the title but the likelihood is that they will need fewer with Yorkshire still not on the field against Northamptonshire at Headingley.