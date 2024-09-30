A Regency pub which claims to be Brighton’s most glamorous is planning a facelift.

The Grade II Regency Tavern – one of the town’s oldest pubs – has applied for planning permission for a fresh lick of paint.

It also wants to put up signs – including one announcing it is “The Most Glamorous Pub in Brighton” and to paint its supporting columns in rainbow colours.

The application, written by Colin Ladd Associates, says: “The Regency Tavern is a popular venue and is wellsupported by the local diverse population.

“The tired exterior has a rundown appearance and this proposal is intended to bring the building up to date with redecoration and new signage to maintain customer loyalty.

“The colour scheme has been chosen to reflect the base colours generally used on the surrounding architecture – namely creams with white windows.

“Colour has been added in the fascia signs and it is intended to add a playful touch by colouring the steel columns which support the passage facade. The signage is traditional in nature, employing mainly blue and gold colours.

“In addition to becoming a destination for both visitors and local residents the scheme will provide a significant uplift to the street elevations and will ensure the longevity of the listed building into the future.”

The plans have met with approval from at least one history-minded commenter, whose identity has been kept a secret by the council.

They say: “:I’m pleased to see that the ludicrous and wholly inaccurate painted sign claiming that this is an ’18th century historic pub’ is being removed and the more accurate date 1830 is being added.

“The heritage statement [submitted with the application] says that the building may not have been built as a pub. This is correct.

“The reason it occupies three street addresses is because it was built as a terrace of three properties known, until c. 1878, as 1-3 Regency Colonnade.

“Original documents in private ownership indicate that Regency Colonnade was built in the late 1820s by local builders/architects Cooper and Lynn, who had previously build the Royal Colonnade in New Road.

“Cooper and Lynn were commissioned to do the work by Joshua Flesher Hanson, the developer of Regency Square. Minutes of the Town Commissioners indicate that Regency CoOlonnade was near completion in 1829.

“Although one of the three premises was a ‘beer retailer’ from 1832, copies of planning documents at The Keep show that the three premises did not become a single property until after WW2.

“I am pleased that the illumination of the new signage on the western facade will be hooded lamps. I am not able to judge from the technical spec how bright the lighting will be, but I would like to request that consideration is given to the proximity of the western facade to neighbours’frontages.

“In particular, please ensure that the illumination on the western facade is turned off when the pub closes at night.”